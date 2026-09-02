Beth Nielsen Chapman to Perform at Groove NYC

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Beth Nielsen Chapman will perform at Groove NYC on Saturday, October 10. The venue is located at 125 MacDougal St., with a showtime of 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $31-$44 and available at ticketweb.com.

Twice Grammy-nominated Nashville based musician Beth Nielsen Chapman has released fifteen solo albums (yes it's 15) and written seven #1 hits and songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo', Roberta Flack, Waylon Jennings, Indigo Girls, and Faith Hill's Mega-hit This Kiss, ASCAP'S 1999 Song Of The Year.

Besides This Kiss Beth has written #1 songs for Willie Nelson (Nothin' I Can Do About It Now), Alabama (Here We Are - written with Vince Gill), Tanya Tucker (Strong Enough To Bend) to name a few. She was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2016.

Her songs have been featured in film and TV and as an artist Beth's work has been diverse, from singing in nine different languages on Prism (2007) to The Mighty Sky (2012), a Grammy-nominated astronomy CD for kids of all ages.

Throughout her career, Beth has been in demand as a keynote speaker and teacher of workshops on creativity, songwriting, grief, and healing through art, using a unique inspiring approach to tapping into the creative process. She has also taught at universities internationally including the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, NYU, The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and the Berklee School of Music amongst others.

In early November 2026 Beth will be in Los Angeles to teach as part of the Women's Rock n Roll & Songwriter Fantasy Camp with rock and pop luminaries such as Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine of the GoGos, Kate Pierson of the B52s, Cherie Currie of the Runaways, and singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb.

'The Moth' (NPR) has featured Beth highlighting her gift of storytelling.

In addition to her deeply moving body of work as a singer-songwriter via her other releases, 2014's UnCovered found the artist reclaiming her hits, featuring legendary guests including Vince Gill and Duane Eddy. Sand & Water (1997), written in the wake of her husband's death, was performed by Elton John to honor the memory of Princess Diana.

In the fall of 2016, Beth, along with Olivia Newton-John and Amy Sky created and toured behind an inspiring project called Liv On - A New Album to Aid & Comfort Those Experiencing Grief & Loss While Using the Power of Music To Heal. Additionally, Beth is a breast cancer survivor and environmentalist and considers herself a creativity midwife, passionate about inspiring others to fully blossom into their creative life.

Hearts Of Glass, Beth's 2018 album, produced by Sam Ashworth, included several new compositions and a few striking new versions of some rediscovered BNC gems.

In September of 2022, Beth released CRAZYTOWN, recorded with iconic producer/engineer Ray Kennedy (John Hiatt, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams).

In the musician's own words, 'We captured 17 songs in 6 days with a live band at blazing speed. Between the energy in this collection of songs and embarking on this leap of faith recording adventure, I seem to have found a new territory in my voice as an artist, capturing for the first time in the studio what I sound like when I perform in front of an audience. This is my fifteenth album and it feels like I'm just getting started.'

Beth is currently writing and selecting songs for her 16th record while continuing to tour and teach internationally. Her iconic album, Sand & Water, celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2027, and Beth will play the songs from the record (and other audience favorites) as a soloist in intimate venues around the world, starting with the UK and Northern Ireland.

Beth Nielsen Chapman is also scheduled to appear at McCabe's Guitar Shop in Santa Monica on August 28th.

Photo Credit: Patricia O'Driscoll



Photo Credit: Patricia O'Driscoll

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