CMAT Releases EURO-COUNTRY (Live At St. Anne's) EP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CMAT marks the one-year anniversary of her Ivor Novello-winning album EURO-COUNTRY with the release of four live songs from the album. Recorded with The Very Sexy CMAT Band at their 20,000-capacity headliner at St Anne's Park, Dublin in May 2026, the tracks capture the energy, humour and infectious joy that confirms the Dunboyne Diana as one of our era's standout live acts.

'EURO-COUNTRY (Live at St Anne's)' will be released on streaming and vinyl. In addition, the full two-hour concert will be available to watch for a limited time between August 28th and 31st via CMAT's YouTube. On Sept 6th, CMAT will headline End Of The Road Festival.

EURO-COUNTRY, released one year ago via AWAL Recordings, was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT. It has been nominated for numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim.

Irish pop sensation CMAT broke into the US public consciousness this year with a marked rapid ascent that follows the critically acclaimed 2025 release of EURO-COUNTRY, her album blending pop, folk, country, and indie rock, which explored themes as wide-ranging as Irish economics, to the experience of being a woman in the music industry.

Since the album's release, CMAT has garnered almost 300M streams, a major viral moment with her single 'Take A Sexy Picture Of Me' and a litany of co-signs from artists like Brandi Carlile, who called her a 'once in every 500 years star', Olivia Rodrigo, who covered her song 'When A Good Man Cries' on BBC Radio 1, and Elton John, Robyn, Hayley Williams and Marcus Mumford have all proclaimed themselves fans. Drawn to her artistic integrity, classic songwriting, singular sense of humor and unshakable and inspiring commitment to songwriting and blending maximalist pop music with country/folk storytelling and instrumentation.

Most recently, CMAT has been out on an incredible run of US festival shows including breakout performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Newport Folk Festival which Rolling Stone proclaimed a 'star-making turn.' At Newport she did a collab with Subway Takes, which has garnered nearly 2 million views across platforms. She also spoke with Stereogum for social features.

She now brings her exhilarating headline set from St Anne's Park in Dublin to fans across the globe with the release of this new live EP.

CMAT recently opened for Florence in the Machine in the US earlier this Summer and sold-out her U.S. headline shows including Brooklyn Paramount and Brooklyn Steel. CMAT will be supporting Brandi Carlile this fall before capping off 2026 with more festival dates at All Things Go, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital and Primavera Sound, the year in which CMAT transformed from one of Europe's most acclaimed new voices to a genuine breakout star in America.

Tracklist

1. The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station (Live at St Anne's)

2. When A Good Man Cries (Live at St Anne's)

3. Running/Planning (Live at St Anne's)

4. EURO-COUNTRY (Live at St Anne's)

Tour Dates

Aug. 28 — Rock en Seine — France

Aug. 29 — Electric Picnic — Ireland

Aug. 31 — Custom House Square, Belfast — United Kingdom

Sep. 1 — Custom House Square, Belfast — United Kingdom

Sep. 4 — Crammerock — Belgium

Sep. 6 — End Of The Road — United Kingdom

Sep. 17 — Rogers Arena, Vancouver — Canada (with Brandi Carlile)

Sep. 19 — Frost Amphitheater, Stanford — United States (with Brandi Carlile)

Sep. 20 — Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara — United States (with Brandi Carlile)

Sep. 22 — The Rady Shell at Jacobs, San Diego — United States (with Brandi Carlile)

Sep. 23 — The Bellwether, Los Angeles — United States

Sep. 26 — All Things Go, NYC — United States

Sep. 27 — All Things Go, Columbia — United States

Oct. 2 — Austin City Limits Music Festival — United States

Oct. 3 — Scoot Inn, Austin — United States

Nov. 20–22 — Corona Capitol — Mexico

Nov. 28–29 — Primavera Sound Buenos Aires — Argentina

Dec. 5–6 — Primavera Sound São Paulo — Brazil

About CMAT

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson emerged from Dublin's indie scene, and after an early false start in London and a scrapped debut inspired by advice Charli XCX gave her, she dumped her boyfriend, moved back to Ireland and took her music career seriously. She rebuilt her sound with a sharper lyrical voice and country-tinged pop instincts, and reintroduced herself to the world as CMAT. The project took off, quickly positioning her as one of Ireland's most distinctive new voices.

2025's EURO-COUNTRY was Ciara's most profound and career defining statement to date, blending Brit Pop, Irish folk, country, camp and indie rock, and exploring themes as wide-ranging as Irish economics, Teslas, Jamie Oliver, body shamers and the experience of being a woman in the music industry.

The album, which debuted at #1 in Ireland and #2 in the UK, won Best Album at the Ivor Novello Awards, Ireland's Choice Music Prize for Album of the Year, and CMAT earned her first nomination at the BRIT Awards for Best International Artist.

She's since garnered almost 300M streams, a major viral moment with her single 'Take A Sexy Picture Of Me' and a litany of co-signs from artists like Brandi Carlile, who called her a 'once in every 500 years star', Olivia Rodrigo, who covered her song 'When A Good Man Cries' on BBC Radio 1, Elton John, Robyn, Hayley Williams and Marcus Mumford amongst many others.

Following a career-making set at Glastonbury last summer, CMAT has had an incredible festival run so far in 2026, playing Coachella, Lollapalooza and Newport Folk Festival to rave reviews. After opening for Florence in the Machine in the US earlier this Summer, she'll be supporting Brandi Carlile this Fall before capping off 2026 with more festival dates at All Things Go, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital and Primavera Sound.

Photo Credit: Greg Purcell



Photo Credit: Greg Purcell

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...