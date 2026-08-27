GOOSE Crash CU Boulder House Party Ahead of Sold-Out Colorado Run

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Goose stopped by a college house party in Boulder, CO last night, performing to an ecstatic crowd ahead of the band's five night sold out Colorado run. With fans squeezing in from all angles and attendees chanting and dancing, the energy was electric and free-wheeling. In-line with Goose's history of unconventional, often surprising sets, this was another twist of the unexpected. Near the end, the police arrived and tried to halt the show, but the band played on.

Tonight, they officially kick off their Colorado run at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of a sold out three night run (Aug 27-28, September 1), along with sold out shows at Bellevue, CO's The Mishawaka (August 31) and Dillon, CO's Dillon Amphitheater (September 2).

While these Colorado shows will close out the summer tour, this fall will then see Goose head back out on the road for an additional headline run, beginning November 3 at Kansas City, MO's The Midland Theatre and continuing through the month. Highlights include a three-night stand at Milwaukee, WI's Miller High Life Theatre (November 6-8), along with two-night stands at Kansas City, MO's The Midland Theatre (November 3-4), Nashville, TN's The Truth (November 10-11), Uncasville, CT's Mohegan Sun Arena (November 13-14) and Pittsburgh, PA's Citizens Live at The Wylie (November 19-20).

As with GOOSEMAS 2026, $1 from every ticket sold on Goose's 2026 Summer Tour and 2026 Fall Tour will benefit Western Sun Foundation (WSF), a volunteer-run 501(c)3 supporting grassroots nonprofits in the cities the band visits.

These tours follow the release earlier this summer of Goose's genre-bending sixth studio album, BIG MODERN! (No Coincidence Records). BIG MODERN! is Goose's third full-length studio release in just over a year—a trio of records with a throughline that charts the band's musical and personal evolutions. Unlike the last two records, which included tracks spanning Goose's musical career, the world of BIG MODERN! is an offering rooted firmly in the moment. A project born out of the band's newfound creative and collaborative freedom.

The record opens up a new, future-facing era for the band, introducing 15 tracks that showcase the group's musical versatility and range. BIG MODERN! weaves effortlessly through heartland rock piano ballads, accented orchestral jazz interludes, and 80's-influenced high-octane synth rock. BIG MODERN! highlights the musical evolution of the four-piece, built on the back of Goose's improvisational prowess. The album beckons listeners with high-energy pop grooves and searing guitar riffs. These highs are punctuated by their musical counterparts. BIG MODERN!'s genre-bending orchestration moves between haunting, driving distortion and gorgeous choral harmonies.

Goose – Live 2026

AUGUST

27 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

28 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Civic Center *

31 – Bellevue, CO - The Mishawaka (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

1 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

2 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

24 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond †

NOVEMBER

3 – Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

4 – Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

6 – Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

8 – Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

10 – Nashville, TN — The Truth

11 – Nashville, TN — The Truth

13 – Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

14 – Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

15 – Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena

18 – Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena

19 – Pittsburgh, PA — Citizens Live at The Wylie

20 – Pittsburgh, PA — Citizens Live at The Wylie

21 – Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

DECEMBER

11 – Atlantic City, NJ – GOOSEMAS 2026 @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

12 – Atlantic City, NJ – GOOSEMAS 2026 @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

JANUARY 2027

20-23 – Riviera Maya, MX – Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds: 10 Years on the Beach †

* w/ Special Guests Theoretical Blonde

† Festival Appearance

About Goose

Goose is an American rock band celebrated for its genre-defying sound, adventurous live performances, and fiercely loyal fan community. Comprised of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (drums), the band has grown from playing Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most iconic stages in the country. Blending infectious songwriting with fearless improvisation, Goose has built its audience organically through relentless touring, a DIY spirit, and a direct connection with fans via platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net.

The band recently released its sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, marking its third full-length studio LP in just over a year. Together with Everything Must Go and Chain Yer Dragon, the album completes a prolific creative run that traces both the band's musical growth and personal evolution. Unlike its two predecessors, which drew from songs written across different eras of Goose's career, BIG MODERN! is rooted entirely in the moment. A dispatch from interesting times, BIG MODERN! captures the strange duality of modern life, simultaneously familiar and surreal. It is an ode to the overwhelming, high-definition experience of now: a world of constant connection, endless information, and reality streaming directly into minds in real time.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein //



Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein //

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