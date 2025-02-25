Sombr Sets Spring and Summer Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising singer-songwriter and producer sombr’s recent single “back to friends” is currently soaring. The track—which has accumulated over 15 million listens on Spotify alone and continuing to rapidly grow—saw its biggest streaming day ever last week, skyrocketing his listeners globally. It has been added to major playlists across platforms, as well as saw its landmark feature on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation.

sombr is hitting the road this spring and summer for dates across North America with Daniel Seavey followed by U.K and Europe with Nessa Barrett. Complete list of dates below. He recently collaborated with 2025 Brit Awards nominee Rachel Chinouriri for a new version of her hit song, “All I Ever Asked.”

A New York-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr—born Shane Boose—started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit “Caroline” (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to almost 6 million Spotify monthly listeners and 1.2 million daily streams. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music—all of which is self-written and released via Warner Records.

“I make music that is magical—at least to me—and I know it will find its way no matter what,” he details. “I just love art, and I actually need it to survive. As long as I can create and express myself, I am…happy…or at least not so sad.”

TOUR DATES

March 18—The Echo Lounge & Music Hall—Dallas, TX*

March 19—House of Blues—Houston, TX*

March 23—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ*

March 25—The Observatory—Santa Ana, CA*

March 26—The Novo—Los Angeles, CA*

March 27—The Fillmore—San Francisco, CA*

March 29—Wonder Ballroom—Portland, OR*

March 30—Neptune Theatre—Seattle, WA*

March 31—Vogue Theatre—Vancouver, CA*

April 3—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT*

April 4—Summit—Denver, CO*

April 7—The Vic Theatre—Chicago, IL*

April 8—Saint Andrew's Hall—Detroit, MI*

April 10—The Opera House—Toronto, CA*

April 12—Big Night Live—Boston, MA*

April 13—Irving Plaza—New York, NY*

April 15—Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA*

April 16—The Fillmore Silver Spring—Silver Spring, MD*

April 18—Buckhead Theatre—Atlanta, GA*

April 19—Brooklyn Bowl Nashville—Nashville, TN*

May 26—3Olympia Theatre—Dublin, IE†

May 27—3Olympia Theatre—Dublin, IE†

May 29—Barrowland Ballroom—Glasgow, UK†

May 30—O2 Academy Glasgow—Glasgow, UK†

May 31—Manchester Academy 2—Manchester, UK†

June 3—O2 Forum Kentish Town—London, UK†

June 4—O2 Forum Kentish Town—London, UK†

June 7—Vega—Copenhagen, DK†

June 9—Ancienne Belgique—Brussels, BE†

June 11—Tivolivredenburg—Utrecht, NL†

June 13—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, DE†

June 14—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, DE†

June 15—Neue Theaterfabrik—Munich, DE†

June 17—Roxy—Prague, CZ†

June 18—Huxleys—Berlin, DE†

June 19—Grosse Freiheit 36—Hamburg, DE†

June 23—Bataclan—Paris, FR†

*with Daniel Seavey

†with Nessa Barrett

Photo credit: Bryce Glenn

