Soccer Mommy Shares New Song 'Lost'

Soccer Mommy is currently performing a series of stripped-back, solo and extremely sold-out dates entitled “The Lost Shows,” in which she is debuting new material. Now, Sophie Allison has shared one of the stunning new songs that she’s been performing live. “Lost,” her first new single since her critically acclaimed 2022 album Sometimes Forever, is out now.

“‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time,” Allison says of the song. “It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

When Sophie Allison began her musical project Soccer Mommy, she was a student at New York University, playing local shows throughout the city to modest crowds by herself with just a guitar. Today, Soccer Mommy is one of the most beloved and highly decorated indie artists of her generation, with three critically-acclaimed albums under her belt, a slew of television performances, countless sold-out shows and sought-after festival slots worldwide, impressive chart debuts, and much more. Now – with “Lost” and Soccer Mommy’s solo performances with just her and her guitar, once again – Allison returns to her roots, with more to come soon.

Tour Dates

May 31 - New York, NY - Stone Circle Theatre ** SOLD OUT **

June 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge ** SOLD OUT **

June 7 - Chicago, IL - Schubas ** SOLD OUT **

June 9 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room ** SOLD OUT **

June 28 - Southampton, UK - Papillon

June 29 - Pilton, England - Glastonbury Festival

June 30 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

July 2 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall - Dissection Room

July 3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Wylam Brewery

July 4 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre

July 5 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2

July 7 - Rotselaar, Belgium - Rock Werchter

July 8 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

July 28 - Portland, OR - Project Pabst

August 10 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort^

September 29 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Festival

^ supporting Sylvan Esso

Photo credit: Anna Pollack

