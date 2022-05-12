So-Cal Punk Band Pulley Shares Music Video for 'Lonely'

Long-running Southern California punk band Pulley has released a new video for the track "Lonely" off its upcoming album 'The Golden Life,' coming out this Friday, May 13 on SBÄM Records. "Lonely" (official video): https://youtu.be/LvpeJ06Cz8w.

The video (edited by Roland Pilz) features footage taken from Skatelab, Oldschool Jam #1 and Baker x Deathwish Skate Demo 2013, and includes appearances by such skateboarding legends as Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Tony Alva, Riley Hawk, Jon DIckson, Beagle, Andrew Reynolds, Lizzard King, and many many more

Album pre-order: https://shop.sbam.rocks

Album pre-save: https://bfan.link/the-golden-life

Of the new single, frontman Scott Radinsky says: "Lonely is a story of different people summed up in 3 minutes. It relates to the experiences of employees through the eyes of observers. Shady people who hide behind corporate titles and have no idea what it will be like when the reality of their power is over. They live in the fantasy of being on top of the world, giving orders, and living with lies that will one day pass away.

The moral of the story is don't forget who we are and how we treat each other as human beings, keep your feet on the ground."

Of the new album, Radinsky says, "The writing process for this album was a little different because of the pandemic. When everyone was out of work at the beginning, we decided to write new material, we had a lot of time to devote to the music and were able to flesh out the songs until we felt they were ready. "We're all proud of how these songs turned out musically and sonically and can't wait to play them live and share them with everyone."

About Pulley:

Pulley is an American punk rock band from Simi Valley, California. Shortly after forming in 1995, the group signed to Epitaph Records. Over the next ten years, with the backing of the influential Los Angeles based independent label, the band issued five full length records, helping to build

a cult following of supportive fans.

As time went on, Pulley members, Scott Radinsky (vocals), Mike Harder (guitar), and Tyler Rebbe (bass), continued to tour and release new music regularly, eventually adding longtime friends Trey Clinesmith on guitar and Sean Sellers on drums.

In 2019, after more than two decades performing live, both nearby and in some of the further reaches the planet, Pulley was honored to be inducted into the Ventura County Music Hall of Fame.

Pulley will release their new studio album "The Golden Life" on May 13, 2022 on SBÄM Records.

Band members:

Scott Radinsky - Vocals

Mike Harder - Guitar

Trey Clinesmith - Guitar

Tyler Rebbe - Bass

Sean Sellers - Drums

Catch Pulley on their upcoming European dates with Bad Religion and Pennywise (separately) and on their summer Canadian tour.

Tracklist - The Golden Life

01 Repeat Offender

02 Lonely

03 Wake Up

04 Two Winds

05 Align The Planets

06 Northbound

07 Sad Song

08 Golden Life

09 Frances

10 Dust Off The Dreams

11 Transmigration

12 California

Facebook

Instagram

SBÄM Records