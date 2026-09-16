Snuffo to Release POETIC GAZE Album

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Snuffo, the project of Benedikt Schmidt, will release a new album titled POETIC GAZE on November 6th, 2026. The release marks the next chapter in Schmidt's Snuffo project, building on the artistic shift introduced with his previous album, 'Embrace The Arts.'

Overview

How can we resist the speed, disposability, and growing superficiality of our time? How can we create space for stillness amid the constant noise of a restless society driven by algorithms and performance pressure?

Through the poetic gaze.

A way of seeing that pierces the artificial and uncovers hidden dimensions of beauty and meaning. It reshapes how we perceive the world around us, both near and far. It reveals unexpected constellations of images, allowing new interpretations and possibilities to arise.

At the same time, it turns both outward and inward, inviting us to linger a little longer and reflect on our existence and the fragile wonder of being alive.

The poetic gaze has the power to draw us away from our screens. It heightens our awareness of the physical world and encourages us to question familiar notions of beauty, reminding us that beneath every surface countless unseen dimensions remain to be discovered.

Ultimately, it invites us to look again, and to look more deeply, rediscovering the reality we inhabit in all its quiet richness.

When Benedikt Schmidt began developing the conceptual framework for his new Snuffo longplayer, the term Poetic Gaze emerged almost naturally.

The album is not concerned with stylistic expectations or the logic of markets and streaming metrics. Instead, it follows an open and intuitive artistic path, allowing ideas to evolve freely. More often than not, creativity flourishes in the margins, away from the centre of attention.

The cover features a detail from the acrylic painting Next Idea against Toxic Masculinity by Cologne-based painter Ricarda Giefer. Her portrayal of the model is at once contemplative and objectifying. The image seems to exist outside of time while remaining deeply rooted in the present. For Benedikt Schmidt, it is an exceptionally fitting motif, adding another layer of resonance to the music.

The previous longplayer he released under his Snuffo moniker, Embrace The Arts, marked the beginning of this shift in his artistic trajectory. With Poetic Gaze, that exploration continues and gains further depth.

Ideas, fragments, and impressions are gathered, shaped, and gradually transformed into sound. In the end, ten pieces form a cohesive body of work, organic in their development, yet deliberately diverse in texture and perspective.

In this sense, Poetic Gaze becomes more than an album title; it is the perspective from which this music encounters the world.

Tracklist

01 Unlearn

02 Intangible

03 Merrimack River

04 For a Better Tomorrow

05 Realms of Bliss

06 Subway Jazz

07 Fantasmas

08 Transient Souls

09 Momentum

10 Perpetual Remembrance

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