Snow Machine Unveils Festival Stages, Running Times, ZHU Cercle Set & More

With just days to go until Asia's first ever boutique alpine music festival Snow Machine, event organisers today unveiled the full running order and stage line-up and announced a raft of on- and off-piste activity.

Music lovers are set to dance upon pristine snowfields in one of the most beautiful locations anywhere in the world, with a host of top international acts that includes Peking Duk, Hermitude, Client Liaison, Shinichi Osawa, What So Not, FEMM, DJ Kentaro, Running Touch, Confidence Man and Hot Dub Time Machine appearing on Snow Machine's stunning Main Stage.

On the Happo Après-ski stage, local stars Mayurashka, Mimi, Chida, Shinichiro Yokota, Kikiorix and Gonno will play alongside Tori Levett, Godlands, Art vs Science, Owl Eyes and Young Franco, with surprise guests promising to take the slopes to new heights. Down at First Base, Tom Tilley and Hugo Gruzman take charge of proceedings, lining up Very Special Guests every afternoon from midday to three.

Away from the official stages and in a first for Japan, the celebrated Cercle make their national debut, joining forces with Snow Machine to bring an exclusive performance from THE ONE and only ZHU. Renowned for streaming live sets in some of the world's most visually stunning locations, their Snow Machine event will surely live up to the hype, with ZHU playing his set on a deck suspended high above the Japanese Alps at the Hakuba Mountain Harbor. Bag Raiders and Running Touch will be on opening and closing duties respectively and it promises to provide one of the biggest highlights of the four days.

Hakuba of course boasts a plethora of incredible restaurants and bars but for those of the foodie persuasion, booking a table at the Mumm Long Lunch event should be high on their list of things to do. One of Hakuba's most iconic food venues, the Marillen Hotel casts a watchful eye over Happo-One and is well known for their excellent interpretation of favourite Alpine cuisines. With unctuous cheese fondue, mouthwatering steaks and grills, and homemade sausages, schnitzels and pretzel sandwiches on the menu, it's the perfect way to stock up on the carbs before unleashing them on the slopes. Tickets include four courses and 2 glasses of Mumm per head and cost ¥10,000 + bf. Strictly limited across 2 days, book early here to avoid disappointment!

Finally, and surely one of the most eagerly anticipated days of the festival, is Monday March 2nd's Retro-themed Day. Calling on all skiers and boarders to channel their best vintage snow-wear looks, there will be prizes for the best dressed. Whether that's going for an 80's-inspired, golden-era-of-skiing turtleneck vibe, accessorising your most outlandish onesie or glamming it up with pearl earrings and a glass of champers as you squeeze into your mum's salopettes, this is going to be one for the ages and probably your most Instagram-heavy day.

With fresh snow arriving by the day and the slopes ready to welcome arrivals from Saturday onwards, Snow Machine looks on to set new heights for Asian festivals.

Buy tickets HERE

ON SALE NOW - LIMITED NUMBER LEFT

SNOW MACHINE

Hakuba Valley, Japan

Sunday 1st March - Wednesday 4th March 2020

www.snow-machine.com

FULL SNOW MACHINE LINE-UP (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

Art vs Science

Bag Raiders (DJ Set)

Chida

Confidence Man

Client Liaison

Crooked Colours

Godlands

Happiness Is Wealth (DJ Set)



Hermitude

Hot Dub Time Machine

Illy

The Jungle Giants

Kenji Takimi

DJ Kentaro

Kikiorix

Kuniyuki Takahashi

Mayarashka

Mimi

Owl Eyes

Pearl The Girl

Peking Duk (DJ Set)

Running Touch

Shinichi Osawa

Shinichiro Yokota

Shockone

Soichi Terada

Tori Levett

What So Not

Yolanda Be Cool

Young Franco

Tom Tilley & Hugo Gruzman present... 'First Base'

...and your Instructor Linda Marigliano





Related Articles View More Music Stories