Smoke Jazz Club Unveils June Line-up Of Pianists Emmet Cohen, Danilo Perez And More

SMOKE Jazz Club has revealed its concert schedule for June 2025. SMOKE will welcome back pianist Emmet Cohen leading his fan-favorite trio as well as pianist Eric Scott Reed celebrating his latest album Out Late released on the club's namesake label. Marking his SMOKE Jazz Club debut is one of the most creative forces in music today — Panama native pianist Danilo Perez bringing his sensational trio comprising John Patitucci (bass) and Adam Cruz (drums).



June 2025 Concert Schedule (subject to change):



Wed-Sun June 4-8 Nicholas Payton Sextet

Nicholas Payton – trumpet

Mark Turner – tenor saxophone

Joel Ross – vibraphone

Mike Moreno – guitar

Vicente Archer – bass

Marcus Gilmore – drums





Grammy Award-winner Nicholas Payton premieres a stunning all-star group with saxophonist Mark Turner, vibraphonist Joel Ross, guitarist Mike Moreno, bassist Vicente Archer, and drummer Marcus Gilmore. Payton,a trumpet virtuoso and accomplished multi-instrumentalist Payton brings unique insight, inspiration, and passion to a broad spectrum of Black American Music. Widely considered one of the most important artists of our time, he has earned praise from the legendary Doc Cheatham, who called him “the greatest of the New Orleans-style players that I've ever heard. He's pure, he's not fooling around.” The Chicago Tribuneadds, “No descriptive label or category could be affixed to Payton's solos, which were as brashly original as they were technically imposing.”



Wed-Sun June 11-15 Emmet Cohen Trio

Emmet Cohen – piano



Pianist Emmet Cohen leads his critically acclaimed, fan-favorite trio. Praised by All About Jazz as “one of the finest piano players to emerge in decades,” Cohen has built a dedicated following and introduced new audiences to jazz. One of the genre's brightest stars, Cohen seamlessly blends stride, swing, bebop, free jazz, and contemporary styles, with a particular focus on the Great American Songbook. He has accompanied numerous jazz legends and plays with the assuredness of a seasoned veteran. Downbeatnotes that his “nimble touch, measured stride, and warm harmonic vocabulary show he's focused on artistry, not technical showmanship.”



Wed-Sun June 18-22 Danilo Perez Trio SMOKE debut

Danilo Perez – piano

John Patitucci – bass

Adam Cruz – drums



Pianist Danilo Pérez, lauded as one of the most creative forces in contemporary music, makes a highly anticipated SMOKE Jazz Club debut, leading a sensational trio with bassist John Patitucci and drummer Adam Cruz. Panamanian-born Pérez has been lauded as one of the most creative forces in contemporary music. He has toured and/or recorded with artists such as Dizzy Gillespie, Jack DeJohnette, Steve Lacy, Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Michael Brecker, Joe Lovano, Tito Puente, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Gary Burton, and Roy Haynes. With jazz as the anchoring foundation, Pérez's music is a blend of his Panamanian roots, Latin American folk music, West African rhythms, and European impressionism. As NPR reports, “Danilo Perez is a man with some serious jazz cred. The Panamanian pianist got his start playing with Dizzy Gillespie and continued with Wayne Shorter. As a composer and bandleader himself, he's practically peerless.”



Wed-Sun June 25-29 Eric Scott Reed Quintet OUT LATE record release

Nicholas Payton – trumpet

Eric Alexander – tenor saxophone

Eric Scott Reed – piano

Dezron Douglas – bass

Willie Jones III – drums



Eric Scott Reed celebrates the release of his brilliant new album OUT LATE (Released 05.16.25, Smoke Sessions Records) joined by an extraordinary quintet featuring trumpeter Nicholas Payton, saxophonist Eric Alexander, bassist Dezron Douglas, and drummer Willie Jones III. Downbeat praises Reed as "one of those tremendously gifted players, while All About Jazz notes that he has “fully established himself at the forefront of jazz pianists.” A child prodigy who honed his craft in his father's storefront Baptist Church, Reed has been a key figure in jazz for over three decades. Ahmad Jamal cited Reed as “one of my very favorite pianists.” In addition to his virtuosic playing, he is a gifted composer and these performances will feature his original works featured on his latest album OUT LATE.



