Smoke Fairies Release New Single 'Elevator'

Smoke Fairies release a new single today entitled 'Elevator.' This is the third single from their forthcoming album Darkness Brings The Wonders Home set for release January 31st, 2020.

Listen below!

Katherine Blamire explains the concept behind the track: "Someone said to me 'I never say goodbye in elevators' and then the doors rolled shut and I whizzed off upwards. The exchange spurred this song - there is no way of knowing what is going on in someone else's mind and sometimes it just feels like you're kind of lost, like being in an elevator stuck between floors, trying to figure them out".

"The song is set in Hollywood. How many weird exchanges, miscommunications and career breaks and falls must have taken place inside of Hollywood elevators?"

The riff-heavy track debuted on Marc Riley's BBC 6Music show last night and also saw a spin on John Kennedy's Radio X Show.





