Smoke Fairies 'Darkness Brings The Wonders Home' Out Today

Smoke Fairies release their first new album in four years today: Darkness Brings The Wonders Home. The set is the sixth studio LP from the band. Smoke Fairies are Jessica Davies and Katherine Blamire who first met at school in their native England and for this LP they traveled to our side of the pond to record in Seattle with producer Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins.) Over the course of a rigorous month-long session they adopted a purposely intimate approach to achieving a singular sonic tone.

"Times of darkness are when people are often the most imaginative," says Jessica Davies in reflecting on the album's title. "It helps you to see all the wonders of the world you hadn't noticed before - the things you've been blind to because you've been on autopilot for so long."

Darkness Brings The Wonders Home is available in CD format, deluxe CD, Vinyl in black and gold, and cassette and can be purchased at http://www.SmokeFairies.com.

Smoke Fairies recently played a sell-out single launch at The Social in association with Rough Tradeto celebrate the release of a limited edition 7". The song landed at #3 in the UK Vinyl Singles chart, surrounded by Coldplay, Queen and Kate Bush. They will play additional UK dates (below) in February just after the release of Darkness Brings The Wonders Home.

Also keeping the band busy is the new podcast 'Smoke Signals' launching to a great response upon the release, ranking in the Top 10 in Music on Apple Podcasts, #1 in the Music Commentarycategory in fact, beating Dolly Parton & Robert Plant. A new episode was just released.

Smoke Fairies were the first UK act to release a single on Jack White's label Third Man Records and was produced by White who also played guitar and drums. Other notable recordings include a cover of Neil Young's 'Alabama' from his Harvest LP which appeared on a special Mojo album to mark the approaching fortieth anniversary of the album. Jessica and Katherine also contributed vocals to the track 'Valentina', a tribute to Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space on The Race For Space, the second album by Public Service Broadcasting. The band has toured this side of the Atlantic with Laura Marling, Rasputina, and most recently Blitzen Trapper and Dawes. The ladies plan to play stateside again with shows to be announced at a later date.

Smoke Fairies UK Tour Dates:

Feb. 1 - Soup Kitchen - Manchester, UK -SOLD OUT

Feb. 2 - Oporto - Leeds, UK

Feb. 3 - Norwich Arts Centre - Norwich, UK

Feb. 5 - The Bullingdon - Oxford, UK

Feb. 6 - Hoxton Hall - London , UK - SOLD OUT

Feb. 7 - Sunflower Lounge - Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT

Feb. 8 - Rough Trade - Bristol, UK

Feb. 9 - Square Tower - Portsmouth, UK - SOLD OUT





Related Articles View More Music Stories