Smino Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Maybe in Nirvana'

Critically acclaimed artist Smino has released his long-awaited new album, Maybe in Nirvana, now available on all streaming platforms. The nine-track project offers an immersive exploration of Smino’s artistry, blending his poetic lyricism with groundbreaking production and standout collaborations.

Last night, Smino hosted an exclusive “Minutes to Nirvana,” live-stream event with EngineEars, with special appearances by friends and collaborators including like MixedByAli, Thundercat, Jordan Ward, Samara Can, Monte Booker, Ravyn Lenae, Saba and Buddy.

The nine tracks on Maybe in Nirvana reflect Smino’s exploration of themes like love, resilience, and self-discovery, each tied together by his genre-defining sound. Written during the pandemic, Smino held on to this special project until he Smino held on to the album until he felt the moment was right to share it with the world. “This album is a testament to timeless music—it’s about my peace, my chaos, and everything in between,” Smino says. “I wanted to make something that lives outside of time.”

The album features contributions from acclaimed collaborators like Thundercat, Ravyn Lenae, Bun B, and BJ the Chicago Kid, alongside producers Monte Booker, Groove, Kenny Beats, Phoelix, and others. Together, they craft a sonic journey that further solidifies Smino as the leader of the alternative rap scene.

From the bass-driven grooves of “Hoe-Nouns” featuring Thundercat to the introspective storytelling of “Tequan” with Ravyn Lenae, Maybe in Nirvana is a testament to Smino’s ability to evolve artistically while staying true to his roots.

