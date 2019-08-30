Sløtface Releases New Single, Announces Tour With PUP

Norway's premiere punks, Sløtface have shared a new song entitled "Stuff"today via Propeller Recordings/Nettwerk. The release follows their comeback with the acclaimed blistering single "Telepathetic" and a sold out summer show at London sweatbox Electrowerkz. In support of the addictive new singles, the band will head out on a UK and European run with PUP this November.

Of the track, vocalist Haley Shea offers "'Stuff' is my attempt at an honest breakup song. It's just about all the stuff that's left over after a relationship, especially if you live with someone, that you might have memories associated with that suddenly become painful, and how that slowly fades until the pain is gone and the stuff is just stuff again. It's also about how great those fresh starts can be, and how you find a way back to yourself, when it's just yourself."



Having spent the last couple of years relentlessly touring their impressive debut album Try Not To Freak Out, the band recently began sharing new material, potentially teasing an upcoming body of work. Alongside Odd Martin Skålnes (Sigrid, Aurora), the new songs mark the first time the band have worked as co-producers, creating some of their boldest and most immediate moments to date.



More details about further upcoming music from the band will be available soon.

Listen to new single "Stuff" below.



Upcoming tour dates:



Nov 6th | Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 7th | Luxor, Cologne, DE

Nov 9th | Loppen, Copenhagen, DK

Nov 10th | Knust, Hamburg, DE

Nov 11th | Bi Nuu, Berlin, DE

Nov 13th | Club Chelsea, Vienna, AT

Nov 14th | Backstage Halle, Munich, DE

Nov 15th | Ohibo, Milan, IT

Nov 17th | Trix, Antwerp, BE

Nov 18th | Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

Nov 21st | Electric Ballroom, London, UK - SOLD OUT

Nov 22nd | SWX, Bristol, UK

Nov 23rd | Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

Nov 25th | Stylus, Leeds, UK

Nov 26th | The Garage, Glasgow, UK

Nov 28th | The Riverside, Newcastle, UK

Nov 29th | Academy 2, Manchester, UK

Nov 30th | The Loft, Southampton, UK

Photo credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise





