Slaves Release 'Prayers' Music Video

Slaves - featuring drummer Zack Baker, guitarists Wes Richmond and Felipe Sanchez, bassist Colin Vieira, and new vocalist Matt McAndrew - have just released the brand new video for "Prayers."



Watch below!



"'Prayers' seemed like the best single to lead with from the upcoming LP," says McAndrew, the runner-up on Season 7 of NBC's smash hit The Voice. "It's flashy, upbeat, and comes in swinging.



He continues, "There are so many different vibes on the album that it would be impossible to pick one that represents the record as a whole, but 'Prayers' is one of our favorites. It's a song about being in a relationship with someone that's going off the rails."



Earlier this year, Slaves released the brand new single "Heavier."



Slaves are gearing up to release a new album in 2020. Stay tuned for more information.





