Slash feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators LIVING THE DREAM TOUR Live Concert Due Out 9/20

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS--LIVING THE DREAM TOUR captures the band's incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo. LIVING THE DREAM TOUR will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio, worldwide on September 20, 2019. An extremely limited amount of signed copies will be available while supplies last; to purchase the LIVING THE DREAM TOUR, visit here!

LIVING THE DREAM TOUR features SLASH & CO. roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash's solo albums. The set includes "Call of the Wild" "Driving Rain," "By The Sword," "Back From Cali," "Starlight," "World On Fire" and "Anastasia." There's a searing live version of "Shadow Life," as well as "We Are All Gonna Die" and "Doctor Alibi," during which lead singer Myles Kennedyswitches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns. Watch a "First Look" of the LIVING THE DREAM TOUR as the band performs "Anastasia" HERE.

SLASH tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock 'n' roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. "Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it's euphoric," SLASH states. "I just love it...London kicks ass."

DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature: Live In London mini-documentary, including interview with SLASH and MYLES, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS 2019 worldwide tour in support of their most recent studio album LIVING THE DREAM continues with the launch of their North American headlining tour through July 15 in San Francisco. The trek will include festival stops at Heavy Montreal in Quebec on July 28 and at Lollapalooza on August 4 in Chicago, IL. Tickets are on-sale now, visit: http://www.slashonline.com.

The critically acclaimed album LIVING THE DREAM (Snakepit Records/RoadRunner Records) is the third full-length offering from SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS. The LOS ANGELES TIMES described the album as, "his best work since the demise of Velvet Revolver. ...full of "unexpected funk, boogie, blues and garage rock influences." While ROLLING STONE declared the album, "a biting blues filigree at the end of a riff, weeping solos full of long notes, boogie-woogie riffs." Elsewhere, CLASSIC ROCK hailed, "the bands third and Best Album, 'The Great Pretender' is the album's masterpiece and one of the best things Slash has ever done." Fans can purchase or stream LIVING THE DREAM HERE . Fueled by the Top 5 rock song " Driving Rain," its live-action, animated video as well as the best critical acclaim of their career, LIVING THE DREAM debuted with 10, Top 10 chart placements around the world. The current single "Mind Your Manners "--which Rolling Stone hailed "a menacing blues-rocker" -continues to climb the charts at Rock radio. "Mind Your Manners" follows "Driving Rain"--SLASH's fastest rising single to date--which recently became the band's 5th,Top 5 radio hit in a row. SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS have had 7 consecutive, Top 10 hit singles at radio.

For more information on SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, visit SLASHONLINE.COM





