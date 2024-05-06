Stephen Hamm's Futuristic Theremin Album 'Songs for the Future' Unleashes Electrifying Sounds

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver’s Stephen Hamm Theremin Man has just released his sophomore album Songs for the Future with the accompanying video “Planet Earth”.

Following the critical acclaim of his debut album, Theremin Man, this latest offering promises a thrilling journey into the realms of electro-rock. Songs for the Future explores themes ranging from isolation and hope to science fiction and fantasy. Each track invites listeners on a cosmic voyage through sound and emotion, with a nod to interdimensional and intergalactic entities. Building on the sonic landscapes established in the first album Theremin Man, Hamm's new album expands his artistic vision.

From ethereal melodies to pulsating rhythms, each composition is meticulously crafted to transport audiences to new dimensions. "I’m excited to share Songs for the Future with everyone," says Hamm. "This album represents a new chapter in my creative journey. Unlike the first Theremin Man album, which was a solo effort, I also had some great help with this new album from Shawn Mrazek (Flash Bastard, The Evaporators) on drums and Felix Fung (Pointed Sticks, Colleen Rennison, Mode Modern) on guitar and production.”

Stephen Hamm has been a pivotal member of the Vancouver Music and Arts scene for over 25 years. He’s played bass, keyboards and sang in bands like Slow, Tankhog, Canned Hamm and Nardwuar And The Evaporators. Today, Stephen is Theremin Man, a space traveler and storyteller who sends waves of good vibes and dance beats out to his followers, affectionately known as “The Space Family”. Since stalking the Pacific Northwest with his legendary rock bands, Stephen has shifted his focus to mastering the Theremin, an early electronic instrument that one does not touch but plays by interacting with magnetic fields around two antennae. In recent years Stephen has studied under the tutelage of German Theremin virtuoso Carolina Eyck and New York based Thereminist Dorit Chrysler. Stephen’s solo show, based around Theremin and Synthesizer is a psychedelic electro musical journey into new abstract dimensions of sound.

Theremin Man is not just a solo act, it is an experience. A robed Stephen Hamm is an imposing presence, but his kind eyes and friendly face make everyone comfortable and ready to take in the overall space travel vibes and thought-provoking lyrics as he demonstrates his mastery over his esoteric instrument. Dancing usually follows shortly thereafter. With Songs for the Future, Hamm continues to push the boundaries of contemporary music, blending elements of electronica, ambient, and experimental genres integrated into catchy rock n roll songs you’ll want to listen to again and again. Stephen plans to continue thrilling audiences at clubs,and festivals with his wildly creative solo show, based around Theremin and Synthesizer. His goal is to take his audiences on “an electro musical journey into new abstract dimensions of sound!” Songs for the Future is now available on all major streaming platforms as well as on vinyl. Songs for the Future is a testament to Stephen Hamm's enduring passion for music and his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Saturday May 11 Dunn Folkin' Around Festival- Dunn Lake BC

Sunday May 12 The Effie Kamloops

Friday May 17 Quadratic Sound Victoria

Saturday May 18 Backyard Fest, Nanaimo

Saturday May 25 604 Records, Vancouver

Thursday May 30 The Carlson Loft, Powell River opening for Mrs. Henry

Friday May 31, The Abbey, Cumberland

Saturday Jun 1, Private party Nanaimo

Sunday Jun 2, Duncan Showroom

June 6-9 Music Waste Vancouver

Saturday July 6, The Wise Hall opening for Roots Roundup

Photo Credit: Ryan M. Clark

