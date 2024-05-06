Dillon Francis Confirms Shows with Valentino Khan and Good Times Ahead This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis has confirmed a handful of special B2B sets with Valentino Khan and Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead—get tickets for the show on June 1 with Valentino Khan at The EchoStage in D.C here, July 5 with Good Times Ahead at Magic Stick in Detroit here and July 6 with Good Times Ahead in Austin at Concourse Project here.

At the end of 2023, Dillon released This Mixtape is Fire TOO, the long-awaited sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1 that found Dillon giving the moombahton genre a much-needed rejuvenation. More recently, he unveiled These Remixes Are Fire TOO, featuring reworks of album tracks by Knock2, Devault, Zomboy, Tisoki and more as well as Pero Like, a collaborative EP with Good Times Ahead.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021. Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

DILLON FRANCIS LIVE

May 17-19—Las Vegas, NV—EDC

June 1—Washington, D.C.—The EchoStage

June 8—Milwaukee, WI—Wiscansin Fest

June 22-23—George, WA—Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge

July 5—Detroit, MI—Magic Stick

July 6—Austin, TX—Concourse Project

August 4—Fontana, CA—HARD Summer

August 16— Saint Pölten, AT—FM4 Frequency Festival

Bold = new show

