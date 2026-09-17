Skepta Releases INNOCENT SMILE Ft. Chase & Status and Suggs

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Skepta has released a new single titled 'Innocent Smile,' featuring Chase & Status and Suggs of Madness, accompanied by a music video directed and made in London by filmmaker Aidan Zamiri.

'Innocent Smile' is a new single from Skepta's forthcoming album The Fork and Knife. The track captures a different side of Skepta, pairing his presence with production that moves between rap, electronic and club influences. The track sits within the wider world of The Fork and Knife — an album shaped by Skepta's deep connection to British music culture, from grime and garage to house, jungle and rave.

The accompanying music video sees Skepta and Zamiri build a distinct visual world around the track, bringing together cinematic storytelling and British cultural references from the 2000's. The video shows Skepta maintaining his focus while a growing heat burns inside of him, set against a heightened, intense version of London.

'Innocent Smile' is out now via Epic Records. Skepta's new album, The Fork and Knife, is coming soon.

About Skepta

One of the most influential figures in global rap, multi-award-winning artist Skepta is a defining force in the history and evolution of British grime. Born and raised in North London, and proudly Nigerian, he emerged from the UK's underground grime scene to become one of the genre's most important artists and international ambassadors, helping take its sound, language and culture to audiences around the world.

Across a career spanning two decades, Skepta has continually pushed the boundaries of music, both as a solo artist and through collaborations with artists across generations and genres. His project, Mas Tiempo, reflects his ongoing exploration of electronic music and his instinct to move between sounds and scenes without compromise.

His influence extends beyond music, but always through the lens of creativity and culture. In fashion, he founded MAINS, bringing together his British and Nigerian influences to create a distinctive visual language. At the centre of it all remains music, and Skepta's enduring influence on the sound and culture of a generation.

About Chase & Status

Chase & Status are one of the most influential forces in British electronic music, with Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status) spending more than two decades shaping UK dance culture across drum & bass, jungle, rave, soundsystem and rap. Renowned for their genre-spanning production and collaborations with artists including Stormzy, Kano, Giggs, Dizzee Rascal, J Hus, Little Simz and Skrillex, the duo enter their latest chapter with Generic Everything, arriving 9th October 2026. The 10-track album brings together J Hus, Little Simz, Skrillex, Giggs, D Double E, Blanco and more, continuing their instinct for connecting unexpected artists and sounds while resisting creative conformity. It follows a landmark period that saw 'Baddadan' become a Platinum-certified crossover anthem, 'BACKBONE' featuring Stormzy deliver their first UK Number One, and the duo named British Producer of the Year at the BRIT Awards, alongside more than 2.5 billion global streams. From sold-out arenas and Milton Keynes National Bowl to major festival headline performances and their underground-focused SECTION 63 concept, Chase & Status continue to evolve, champion new voices and push British electronic music forward on a global stage.

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