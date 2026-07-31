SKEPTA to Join KITSCHKRIEG, BLUMENGARTEN, SHIRIN DAVID on GUT GENUG Remix

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Skepta has joined forces with KITSCHKRIEG, Blumengarten and Shirin David on a new remix of GUT GENUG, a track already noted as a significant moment in the German music scene. The remix marks Skepta's latest collaboration as he continues working toward the release of his forthcoming album, Fork & Knife.

About Skepta

One of the most important influences in the global rap scene, multi award-winning artist Skepta has established himself as a multifaceted force, leaving an indelible mark on the worlds of business, film, fashion, and music. Through his journey, he has not only defined the sound of a generation but also become one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. In recognition of his impact, Skepta was honored with the Visionary Award at the 2024 Ivors. His current project, Mas Tiempo, founded with Jammer, embodies his exploration of electronic music. Beyond music, Skepta is the founder of Big Smoke Corporation, which houses creative endeavors. His impact extends into fashion where he has collaborated with brands such as Puma and Burberry, plus launched his own brand, MAINS, blending his Nigerian and British influences into a distinctive identity.

A video for the GUT GENUG remix has been made available alongside the release, with additional promotion planned across social media platforms.

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