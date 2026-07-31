BEYOND THE VALLEY 2026 to Feature Black Eyed Peas, John Summit, Skepta

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Beyond The Valley has announced the lineup for its 11th edition, set to return to Barunah Plains for a multi-day run spanning New Year's Eve. John Summit is set to headline the countdown moment, with Black Eyed Peas booked for an exclusive Australian performance. The bill also includes KI/KI, Skepta, Ocean Alley, Vince Staples, The Veronicas, Nia Archives, Overmono, Ewan McVicar, Job Jobse, Hamdi, salute, and Armand Van Helden, among others.

Key Dates

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General On Sale: Friday, 7 August (12PM AEST)

Beyond The Valley, Australia's largest multi-day music festival, has revealed the lineup for its 11th edition.

After selling out in under an hour last year, BTV is returning to the stunning Barunah Plains from 28 December through 1 January to kick off its second decade.

Leading the 2026/27 lineup is global dance music powerhouse John Summit, who takes on the festival's most coveted moment, the New Year's Eve countdown. Alongside him are multi-platinum American superstars Black Eyed Peas, playing an exclusive Australian show. Dutch rave royalty KI/KI, one of the most commanding forces in dance music today, also joins the lineup, with British grime pioneer Skepta returning to BTV for the first time since 2019/20.

Beyond The Valley's 11th edition will also feature Ocean Alley, Overmono, Disco Lines, Nia Archives, Armand Van Helden, The Veronicas, Vince Staples, Frost Children, SPFDJ, Jayda G, salute, southstar, Odd Mob, Dean Turnley, and more.

Presented by Untitled Group and triple j, and supported by the Victorian Government, Beyond The Valley is one of Australia's defining summer traditions, drawing tens of thousands each year for four days of world-class music and community, delivering transformative memories that can't happen anywhere else.

Lineup

Fresh off the release of his latest album CTRL ESCAPE and a headline set at Tomorrowland 2026, John Summit joins the Beyond The Valley lineup as one of dance music's biggest global stars. The DJ, producer and label owner has amassed over a billion global streams, scored two #1 US dance radio hits and landed eight Top 10 tracks on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. With three sold-out headline shows at LA's Kia Forum, a headline debut at London's O2 Arena, the return of his Experts Only Festival, and his debut Ibiza residency at [UNVRS], Summit sits among the most in-demand names in dance music. This New Year's Eve, he'll headline Beyond The Valley's countdown into 2027, taking on one of Australia's most iconic festival moments.

One of the best-selling groups of all time in the digital era, Black Eyed Peas make an Australian exclusive appearance at Beyond The Valley. Formed in Los Angeles in 1995, the group has spent decades fusing hip-hop, pop, electro and Latin sounds into some of the most iconic songs of the 21st century. Six-time GRAMMY winners with over 35 million albums and more than 120 million singles sold worldwide, their landmark albums Elephunk and The E.N.D. delivered era-defining anthems including 'Where Is The Love?', 'Boom Boom Pow' and 'I Gotta Feeling'. Their reach shows no sign of fading, with classic hit 'Rock That Body' becoming the second biggest song on TikTok globally in 2025.

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