Skeleten Shares 'Bodys Chorus' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sydney-based artist Skeleten (aka Russell Fitzgibbon) has unveiled his new single “Bodys Chorus”, ahead of his forthcoming second album release, Mentalized, arriving in full on February 7, 2025 via 2MR / Astral People Recordings.

“Bodys Chorus” pulls you in with hypnotic synth-bell chimes, and pushes you back with staccato overdrive guitar stabs, as if shaking you out of a daydream. Turntablist scratching is layered within the sonic texture of both the song and the album to come, an homage to nu-metal and trip hop’s humanistic approach to electronic music. It’s an attention to detail that Skeleten relishes in, and which rewards deep listens.

Mentalized exists in a rich sonic universe defined by hypnotic yet emotive songwriting, and organic production that draws from a vast blend of influences. Where Skeleten’s lauded debut album Under Utopia celebrated a world of hope and beauty pushed upwards by us all, his second record will posit that this push comes with a struggle. It is less about the fantastical, and more about asking how we are mentalized, and taken away from ourselves everyday. To play in this world doesn’t come without working for it, and that struggle is best when shared.

“Bodys Chorus” joins his recent singles “Deep Scene”, “Love Enemy”, and “Viagra”, alongside respective remixes by Axel Boman and Spray, in laying the foundations for Mentalized. The releases earned nods from Stereogum, PAPER, Brooklyn Vegan, Paste, KEXP, KCRW and more.

In 2023, Skeleten emerged with his critically adored, ARIA-charting album, Under Utopia. Described by The FADER as “perfect for the fans of the minds-eye psychedelia of Caribou and DJ Koze”, the record was nominated for the Australian Music Prize (2023), AIR Awards Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP (2024) and FBi Radio’s SMAC Award for Album of the Year (2023), named at #20 in NME AU’s Top 25 Albums of 2023, and #27 in Double J’s 50 Best Albums of 2023, and saw remixes from the likes of Logic1000 and Jennifer Loveless. Having performed with The Streets, Tirzah, SBTRKT, DJ Seinfeld, Hot Chip and Glass Beams, he has also since been booked for major Australian festivals Dark Mofo, VIVID LIVE, Splendour In The Grass, and sold a number of headlines including the Sydney Opera House.

Ahead of a special appearance at Golden Plains festival in 2025, Skeleten is curating a regular live series at Newtown’s Pleasure Club. Recently debuting this month alongside Hugh B and the Modern Pop Ensemble and Killian, the residency’s intention will be spotlighting local talent across the city’s different scenes, alongside Skeleten and his full live band. Skeleten is on track to make his North American debut next year - for updates and more, go here.

Photo Credit: Rudolf Zverina @rvsf

Comments