Siren Pack And Retro Factory Present MOVE IT! - A DIGITAL DANCE PARTY

MOVE IT! - A DIGITAL DANCE PARTY will take place on Friday, August 21.

Black Music is American Music. We cannot imagine one without the other. Join in for an all-out zoom party of spectacular proportions as we celebrate the influence of Black rhythms, movement, and spirit on all of us. Log in with us on Friday, August 21 for MOVE IT!: An Homage to the Spirit of Black Music and Dance. MOVE IT! is produced by SIREN PACK and RETRO FACTORY, theatreC's LGBTQ+ immersive Party Series.

Get your laptop, iPad or smartphone ready, deck yourselves out, grab your favorite cocktail, bring together your Quarantine Crew, set up your dance space and boogie the night away! As we showcase our astounding artists and history of music, you'll be transported from the Harlem Renaissance, to the Era of Soul and Motown, to today in an interactive Zoom Party. Bright Light Bright Light will be spinning tunes of the time, interjected with impromptu performances from dancers from The Lion King led by Alia Kache (Former Rehearsal Director of Ailey II), and our principal hosts, the illustrious Shay Au Lait and the fantabulous Glow Job.

Partygoers will also have surprise break-out room experiences guided by our host partners, which include some of New York's Queer Voices/Influencers Glow Job, Shay au Lait, Beleza Negra, MadDa, and Egyptian Trans Artist & Performer, Iman Le Caire. "We always strive to uplift our QPOC artist community and we are so proud to spotlight the Black talent within Siren Pack and Retro Factory again," says Glow Job, our co-producer. "I've been so impressed by Retro Factory's events and couldn't be happier to partner with them," says Shay Au Lait of Siren Pack. "As companies that proudly champion the art of marginalized communities, we couldn't be more aligned in such a cool project," says theatreC Artistic Director, Carlos Armesto.

MOVE IT! will take place on Friday, August 21 from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM EST. Admission is FREE, but if you're feeling generous, we suggest a minimum donation of $10, all of which will go towards supporting our QPOC performers, as well as, to G.L.I.T.S., a grass-roots support organization devoted to the BIPOC trans community. (glitsinc.org).

Drinks are ... BYOB, but feel free to spike that punch!

DETAILS:

Siren Pack and Retro Factory present

MOVE IT! An Homage to the Spirit of Black Music and Dance

Friday, August 21, 2020

Via ZOOM

8:00 - 10:00 PM

Admission: FREE

$10 Suggested Minimum Donation

Purchase tickets at move-it.eventbrite.com

Attendees will be sent a link on the day of the event via an email from eventbrite.com

Please note: MOVE IT! is an intentional space for queer folks. If you are a straight ally and wish to attend the party, please be mindful of the intention of the event.

Fabulous attire and attitude are strongly encouraged!

Find clothing and emotional inspiration here: pinterest.com/RetroFactoryNYC/move-it/

