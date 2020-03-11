Sir Trevor McDonald Announces UK Tour

Broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald is to embark on a 4-date live tour across the United Kingdom, with tickets on sale now, available at www.fane.co.uk/trevor-mcdonald. Beginning on 6th May 2020 at HOME, Manchester, and concluding at Bristol's Redgrave Theatre on 21st June 2020, Sir Trevor McDonald: An Improbable Life is one not to be missed.



Sir Trevor McDonald has truly led 'An Improbable Life'. Born and raised in Trinidad, building a career in Britain and spending his life travelling around the globe, it's safe to say he is known, respected and admired the world over as one of the greatest broadcasters the UK has ever seen.

In his 80th year, Sir Trevor McDonald captivates audiences on live on stage. Recounting anecdotes from Johannesburg whilst reporting on Nelson Mandela's release from imprisonment, through to his interview with Saddam Hussein - McDonald being the first and the only British broadcaster to interview the infamous dictator.

This is an intimate and unmissable evening with a true national treasure, to hear what life on the front lines of reporting really entails.

Sir Trevor McDonald said: "I am delighted to be taking this tour across the UK, and look forward to seeing audiences at a theatre near them."

Sir Trevor McDonald: An Improbable Life is brought to theatres by Fane, one of the UK's largest production companies creating bespoke live events for the biggest and most exciting talent spanning authors, actors and podcasters, including John le Carré, Margaret Atwood, Grayson Perry, Bernardine Evaristo, Nigella Lawson, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Nadiya Hussain and Julie Andrews.

Tickets for Sir Trevor McDonald: An Improbable Life are on sale now, available at www.fane.co.uk/trevor-mcdonald.





