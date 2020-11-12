Sing For Hope Holds Veterans Day Live Virtual Concert For Seniors And Families 

2020 Grammy-winning opera singer, Broadway star, and famed jazz violinist were among participating artists.

Sing for Hope yesterday presented a Veterans Day concert for residents of its partner nursing homes and township senior centers, which include hundreds of U.S. military veterans. The live-streamed concert, titled "Celebrating Our Red, White & Blue: Veterans Day Through the Years," featured rousing performances by participating artists including 2020 Grammy-winning baritone John Brancy, noted pianist Peter Dugan, and renowned jazz violinist and MacArthur "Genius" Award winner Regina Carter.

Among other Sing for Hope Artist Partners who performed in the concert were Britney Coleman, seen on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tootsie, and most recently in the 2020 revival of Company; Patrick Connolly, a high energy pianist, vocalist and entertainer; Lloyd Miller, a well-known folk musician; and Emily Harkins, a NYC-based musical theatre triple threat. The program consisted of popular hits from WWI and WWII through the Korean and Vietnam war eras, interspersed with short personal tributes to the more than 30 virtual veterans in the virtual audience. Families and friends of the veterans and facility residents also attended the online concert.

"Some days there are things going on in your head and you don't want to do anything, even talk," said one of the veterans. "But when I see these concerts and get to know the singers, I feel more like myself. They're my champions."

"Sing for Hope is grateful to our nation's veterans for their service, dedication, and sacrifice," said Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora. "We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the VA and of our work supporting our veterans."

Sing for Hope's Veterans Day concert was held for residents at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Brooklyn, NY), The Wayne Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Bronx, NY), Barre Gardens for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Barre, VT), the Township of West Orange, NJ, and Maplewood Township, NJ.

The concert had added significance for Township of West Orange Senior Services Coordinator Laura Van Dyke because her late great uncle, Leon Robert Vance, a WWII veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, was among those receiving tributes.

"Participating in this Veterans Day concert I feel moved and inspired by the selfless acts of not just my uncle, but of all our veterans who sacrificed everything for our freedom," said Van Dyke. "Thank you Sing for Hope for providing hope and inspiration that so many of us are needing, particularly now."

For more information about Sing for Hope and its Veterans Day concert, visit singforhope.org.

