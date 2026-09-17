Simply Red to Headline Somerset Sounds Festival at Cooper Associates County Ground

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Simply Red have been announced as the inaugural headliners for Somerset Sounds, a major new summer music festival launching at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday, 22nd August 2027.

The performance marks the band's only South West appearance of 2027 and the grand finale of their newly announced 'Summer Funk '27' UK and European tour. They will be joined on the lineup by Heather Small, the voice of M People, and Soul II Soul.

Spanning a career of more than 40 years and featuring five #1 albums, Simply Red will lead the debut Somerset Sounds lineup. Ahead of the tour, the band will also release a new live recording of their take on The Four Tops' classic 'Reach Out I'll Be There' on September 24th.

The announcement marks the first major artist reveal for Somerset Sounds, a joint venture delivered by Somerset County Cricket Club in partnership with live entertainment promoter Full Fat 360. The festival is designed to build on the venue's existing regional impact, which includes more than 150,000 annual visitors, over £20 million generated per year for the local economy, and support for more than 200 jobs.

Built in 1881, the Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted major live music acts including Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Lionel Richie. The venue combines a main stage on the outfield with premium hospitality facilities in the stands, multiple food and drink offerings, and the St James Street Fan Village, set against the backdrop of the Quantock Hills and historic church towers.

Fronted by Mick Hucknall since forming in 1985, Simply Red have sold over 60 million records worldwide, with hits including 'Fairground,' 'Something Got Me Started,' 'Holding Back the Years,' 'Money's Too Tight (To Mention),' 'Stars,' and 'If You Don't Know Me by Now.'

'We can't wait to get back out on the road again in summer 2027 to perform at some incredible and historic venues across the UK and Europe. You can expect a set full of Simply Red upbeat hits to get you on your feet having fun in the sun with friends and family,' says frontman Mick Hucknall.

Heather Small propelled M People to international stardom in the 1990s with hits including 'Moving On Up,' 'Search for the Hero,' and 'One Night in Heaven,' before launching a solo career powered by her hit 'Proud.' Soul II Soul, led by Jazzie B, brought worldwide success with chart-topping classics such as 'Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)' and 'Keep On Movin'.'

Situated in the heart of Taunton, the ground is within easy walking distance of Taunton train station, which provides direct connections to London, Bristol, Exeter, and the wider South West.

'Somerset Sounds represents a bold new chapter for the Cooper Associates County Ground, and we couldn't be more thrilled to launch it with an iconic headliner like Simply Red. Mick Hucknall and the band have delivered some of the most timeless tracks in British music history, making them the perfect act to set the benchmark for what this event is all about. We wanted our very first headliner to reflect the scale of our ambition. Bringing a globally renowned, multi-platinum act to Taunton signals our commitment to making Somerset Sounds a flagship summer event for the entire South West. It's about creating unforgettable live experiences right here at the Club while driving cultural and economic energy into the community,' said Oli Bartlam, Founder, Full Fat 360.

'We're absolutely delighted to be welcoming Simply Red, Heather Small and Soul II Soul to Taunton for the first Somerset Sounds. The Cooper Associates County Ground has a fantastic history of hosting major live music, and this gives us the opportunity to build on that while opening the venue up to new audiences who may not have visited us before. For us, Somerset Sounds is about creating something really special here in Somerset. We aim to give people across the county and the wider South West the chance to see major artists on their doorstep, while establishing the Ground as a destination for live entertainment as well as cricket. We're hugely excited about what this can become over the coming years, and Simply Red feels like a brilliant way to begin,' said Caroline Herbert, Commercial Director, Somerset County Cricket Club.

Somerset Sounds is set to become an annual fixture in the summer festival calendar. This announcement represents the first wave of artists for 2027, with further acts, ticket details, and event information to be announced in the coming months.

Event Details

Sunday, 22nd August 2027 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, St James Street, Taunton, TA1 1JT.

Pre-sale starts Tuesday, 22nd September at 10:00 AM; general sale starts Thursday, 24th September at 10:00 AM.

Ticket prices start at £62.50 for General Admission and £95 for Gold Circle, with hospitality options also available (all prices exclude fees). For more information and to sign up for pre-sale tickets, visit somersetsounds.co.uk.

Simply Red Tour Dates

JUNE 2027

16th - Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena

19th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Arena

20th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Arena

22nd - Belgium, Antwerp, AFAS LIVE

25th - Italy, Venice, Piazza San Marco

27th - Germany, Munich, Olympiapark

29th - Germany, Nuremberg, Stadion Park

30th - Germany, Fulda, Domplatz

JULY

2nd - Germany, Aurich, Mehrzweckgelände Tannenhausen

3rd - Germany, Hemer, Sauerlandpark Hemer

4th - Germany, Hanover, Sportpark Hannover

6th - Germany, Monchengladbach, Sparkassenpark

7th - Germany, Bonn, Kunst Rasen

9th - Germany, Halle Westfalen, Heristo Arena

10th - Germany, Stuttgart, Schlossplatz

11th - Germany, Wiesbaden, Brita Arena

14th - Germany, Regensburg, Schloss St. Emmeram

15th - Germany, Leipzig, Festwiese

21st - Germany, Fussen, Barockgarten

24th - Croatia, Pula, Arena Pula

27th - Italy, Pompei, Anfiteatro agli Scavi

28th - Italy, Bari, Fiera Del Levante

30th - Italy, Lucca, Mura Storiche

AUGUST 2027

7th - UK, Chester, Racecourse

9th - UK, Halifax, The Piece Hall

10th - UK, Halifax, The Piece Hall

13th - UK, London, Gunnersbury Park

14th - UK, Margate, Dreamland

17th - UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

18th - UK, Colchester, Castle Park

20th - UK, Swansea, Singleton Park

21st - UK, Newmarket, Racecourses

22nd - UK, Taunton, Cooper Associates Country Ground

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