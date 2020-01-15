Side Door Announces Partnership With SXSW

Side Door - the online platform that matches artists with spaces to create shows anytime, anywhere - today announces a new partnership with SXSW called Side Door to SXSW, which will book curated tours for 8 select SXSW showcasing artists on the road to Austin, TX for this year's conference. Each touring experience will be documented along the road, culminating with an official Side Door to SXSW showcase (dates and details to be announced in the coming weeks). Hosts are encouraged to sign up as dates are still available in New York, Maryland, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, or Texas. If you have space to host an event in, create a host profile here.



"We want to help artists by getting them to Austin with money in their pockets, having played meaningful shows along the way," says Laura Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Side Door. "If you love music, you can be a part of these artists' journey to SXSW. We're still looking for hosts and it only takes moments to sign up."



Working closely with artists and hosts to create memorable moments in unique spaces is at the heart of Side Door's mission. The platform emphasizes intimate connections between artists and audiences, by helping anyone present shows in everyday spaces. Side Door prioritizes a friendly and transparent experience for all users, seeking to provide a new means for artists to tour.



Side Door believes that any space can be a venue, creating connections between performing artists and hosts in a variety of locations. Side Door is helping to create a sustainable environment in an increasingly difficult touring marketplace for emerging and career musicians. Through the platform, artists and venues are matched, events are booked, ticketed and payouts are automated. With less overhead and complete transparency, artists earn more revenue, while fans gain an intimate and unique live experience.



"It's a challenge for artists to afford the expense of getting to SXSW, let alone galvanize excitement for their showcases," adds Dan Mangan, the platform's other co-founder and 5-time SXSW performing artist.



Artists participating in Side Door to SXSW include Partner, GRLWood and WHOOP-Szo from Canada, Mir Fontane, Madison McFerrin, Kaina, Sen Morimoto and Hayfitz from the U.S., hitting markets across the U.S. en route to Austin.



Since its launch, more than 2000 artists and nearly 800 venues have signed up to be part of the platform, resulting in nearly 700 Side Door bookings throughout North America. Venues can range from a record or book shop, café or barn, living room or backyard, bar or restaurant - ultimately rewarding fans of music looking for a different live experience. With partnerships like Side Door to SXSW, Side Door is looking to help reimagine the touring world for the better.





