Shy Glizzy Releases New Single 'Lonely Vibes'

Following over 100 million streams and widespread critical acclaim from Pitchfork, The FADER, and more, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Washington, D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy returns with a timely new single entitled "Lonely Vibes."

Listen below!

Over glitchy cinematic production, the artist's instantly recognizable voice takes hold. Claustrophobic verses practically collide with a hard-hitting, yet hypnotic hook. These "Lonely Vibes" might just provide the perfect antidote to quarantine isolation. It's catchy, cathartic, and classic Shy Glizzy. Be on the lookout for the premiere of the music video very soon.

Recently, he made headlines by launching a viral Instagram Live debate with a friend. They sparred over who exerts more influence: JAY-Z or Lil Wayne. VLADTV posted it and sparked hundreds of comments. Check it out HERE.

Be on the lookout for more music from Shy Glizzy very soon.





