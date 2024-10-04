Shania Twain, MUNA, & More Join 6th Annual 'Girls Just Wanna Weekend' Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will take place January 16-20 at Barceló Maya Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico and once again feature an all-female and non-binary fronted lineup. In addition to multiple sets from Carlile, the weekend will include performances by Shania Twain, MUNA, Maren Morris, Lucius, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae, Allison Ponthier, Arroba Nat, Tish Melton, SistaStrings, Yasmin Williams, The Carlile Family Band and The Marshgrass Mamas, as well as comedian Kristen Key.

Of the event, Carlile shares, “Each year, Girls Just Wanna Weekend grows into something even more special – a space where music, love, and inclusivity shine. This lineup is a dream come true, and I’m so proud to share it with a community that means the world to me!”

Produced by 100x Hospitality, the all-inclusive festival promises an extraordinary blend of music, sun and fun in an idyllic tropical setting. Travel packages are on sale now via girlsjustwannaweekend.com and include premium resort accommodations, access to all concerts, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited top-shelf drinks, diverse all-inclusive dining options, daily pool parties, artist-curated activities and adventurous off-site excursions.

Set along the stunning white sands and turquoise waters of the Mexican Caribbean, the Barceló Maya Resort offers endless entertainment, including water sports, scuba diving lessons, shopping, bowling, a 24-hour sports bar, three theaters and a nightclub.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend prides itself on creating a safe and inclusive space for all attendees, with a special emphasis on fostering a welcoming environment for the predominantly LGBTQ+ audience. The Brandi Land campus within the Barceló Maya Resort ensures that everyone can celebrate in comfort and community.

For more information on Girls Just Wanna Weekend 6, including booking details and payment plans, please visit HERE.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is an 11x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist and writer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven studio albums including her most recent, the 3x GRAMMY-winning In These Silent Days. Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with recent GRAMMY Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with artists such as Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Jacob Collier, P!nk and Dolly Parton. Carlile was named OUT Magazine’s 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association. On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $6 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.

