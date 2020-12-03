Shane Codd Drops Official Video for 'Get Out My Head'

Irish dance music breakout star Shane Codd has dropped the official video for his hit debut single 'Get Out My Head', out now.

Set in Shane's native Ireland, 'Get Out My Head' is delivered with a gripping dose of social realism, painting the picture of an adolescent couple trying their best to overcome their conflict. An infectious club cut created as a response to the suffocating Covid-19 lockdown, 'Out My Head' has quickly become a viral sensation, amassing 3.5 million Spotify streams in the space of a few short months.

Heavily supported by Capital FM selector's Coco Cole and Mistajam, KISS FM's Charlie Tee and BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills, the track currently sits at #24 in the UK Official Chart, #1 Shazam UK Chart, #1 iTunes Dance Chart and #2 in the iTunes UK Chart.

Shane previously explained: "I wanted to get out and do things and I also wanted the stress of covid out of my head, like I'm sure a lot of us did. The vocals really sat with me, making the track was like an escape for me. I remember the first time I played in it my car I got a release and a feel good vibe of it. I imagined festivals and people dancing, which felt like a distant memory during covid."

Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane's first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 'Breakout Producer' competition, held by famous Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since performed in cities and towns across his homeland, also receiving airplay from popular national station SPIN 1038.

The engrossing official video for 'Get Out My Head' is a perfect match for the vibrant and up-beat vibes of the track.

Watch the video here:

