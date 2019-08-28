Sequoyah Murray Releases Video for New Single 'Blue Jays'

Ahead of the release of his debut album Before You Begin next month, Sequoyah Murray has shared the otherworldly video for new single "Blue Jays". Written as an attempt to capture an "abstract sense of beauty", as he puts it, Murray's alluring baritone glides over sub-zero synthesisers, before the track erupts into hypnotic polyrhythms. Directed by close friend and filmmaker Lev Omelchenko and performed by Sequoyah and his younger brother, the video for the track tells the story of a winged figure who appears to a young boy in a dream and then again in reality, awakening the dancer within.

Watch the video below!



At just 22 years old, Sequoyah Murray is crafting the kind of concise, singular musical statements brimming with the lustfulness of you. His mutant brand of modern soul is as deeply eclectic as it is instantly arresting, with elegant qualities that prompted early comparisons to Arthur Russell. Murray's boundless, playful approach to composition and incredible breadth of vision are balanced by concise editing. Futuristic electronics, West and North African influenced polyrhythms, gospel vocals and psychedelic Tropicália textures blend seamlessly, anchored by his astounding three-octave baritone. Before You Begin demonstrates the immense scope of his artistry. Composed, played and produced almost entirely by Murray himself, the album takes the listener on a deeply personal journey through youth.



Murray will be touring throughout the U.S. this fall, with E.U. dates to be announced soon.

Sequoyah Murray fall 2019 U.S. tour



Sep. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Mammal Gallery [tickets]

Sep. 27 - Raleigh, NC - Pinkhook [tickets]

Sep. 28 - Baltimore, MD - Joe Squared [tickets]

Sep. 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade [tickets]

Oct. 1 - Montreal, QC - Vitrola [tickets]

Oct. 2 - Toronto, ON - Monarch [tickets]

Oct. 3 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's Locker Room [tickets]

Oct. 4 - Chicago, IL - Hideout [tickets]

Oct. 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Moon Palace Books [tickets]

Oct. 8 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge [tickets]

Oct. 9 - Portland, OR - Holocene [tickets]

Oct. 11 - Oakland, CA - Crystal Cavern [tickets]

Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo [tickets]

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge [tickets]

Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

Oct. 17 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Inside [tickets]

Oct. 18 - Houston, TX - The Satellite [tickets]

Oct. 19 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa [tickets]





