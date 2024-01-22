Scotty Hollywood Band Releases New Single 'The Phenomenon'

The single is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Elgin Cahill.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Scotty Hollywood Band Releases New Single 'The Phenomenon'

The Scotty Hollywood Band, led by singer/songwriter Scott Argiro, is set to release their latest single "The Phenomenon" on January 22nd, 2024. The highly anticipated song is an anthemic tribute to elite athletes and is sure to be the perfect soundtrack for sporting events, including the current pro football playoffs and championship game.

Produced by Emmy Award winner Steve Avedis, "The Phenomenon" features a collaboration with rap artist Troof from Shreveport, Louisiana. The song showcases the band's signature energetic performances, emotion-filled vocals, and undeniable talent.

"The Phenomenon" is a testament to the band's versatility and ability to seamlessly blend different genres of music. With a mix of rock, hip-hop, and electronic sounds, the song is sure to captivate listeners and keep them on their feet.

The single is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Elgin Cahill. The video features dynamic footage of athletes in action as well as captivating performance shots from the band.

Scotty Hollywood Band is no stranger to the music industry, with numerous CDs under their belt and airplay on independent and college radio stations across the country. The band's music has also been featured in films, including releases from directors Joel Schumacher and Paul Lieberstein.

In addition to his music career, Scotty Hollywood (IMDB) has also made a name for himself as an actor. He has appeared in TV commercials and independent films, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Don't miss the release of "The Phenomenon" and its accompanying music video on January 22nd, 2024. With its infectious beats and powerful lyrics, this is one single you won't want to miss.

For more information on the Scotty Hollywood Band and their upcoming releases, please visit their official website at www.thescottyhollywoodband.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brooks & Dunn Reboot For 2024 Tour Photo
Brooks & Dunn Reboot For 2024 Tour

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announced today their forthcoming REBOOT 2024 Tour produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in West Palm Beach, FL on May 3 the Country Music Hall of Famers will hit the road for more than 20 dates across the United States and Canada, bringing their indelible energy to the stage.

2
The Doobie Brothers Announce the 2024 Tour Photo
The Doobie Brothers Announce the 2024 Tour

The Doobie Brothers announce The 2024 Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & John McFee. The tour will visit major markets across the U.S. including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle.

3
Noah Solt Releases Fourth Single Ever Been Off Upcoming Debut Album Photo
Noah Solt Releases Fourth Single 'Ever Been' Off Upcoming Debut Album

Noah Solt has returned with his latest single, 'Ever Been,' released by Starita Records. With roots in folk storytelling and an expansion on Americana sensibilities in previous releases, the track features themes of life after heartache wrapped in warm introspection and a touch of melancholy.

4
Morgan Saint Unveils New Single End of Time Photo
Morgan Saint Unveils New Single 'End of Time'

Morgan Saint has released her first single of 2024, the luscious and haunting track titled 'End Of Time,' written and produced by Morgan herself. The song comes with an official music video, also out now, and directed by Morgan and her wife Carley Ridersleeve, and filmed in their home-town of Mattituck, NY.

More Hot Stories For You

K-Pop Sensation Weeekly Releases Highly Anticipated Single 'Stranger' In Korean And EnglishK-Pop Sensation Weeekly Releases Highly Anticipated Single 'Stranger' In Korean And English
Saxophonist Kevin Sun Releases First Live Album 'The Fate Of The Tenor' in March​Saxophonist Kevin Sun Releases First Live Album 'The Fate Of The Tenor' in March​
Yacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS SpecialYacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS Special
Jimmy Buffett Collaborator Will Kimbrough to Release New Album 'For the Life of Me'Jimmy Buffett Collaborator Will Kimbrough to Release New Album 'For the Life of Me'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
APPROPRIATE