Schuyler Fisk to Release 'Life After' From SAM & KATE Album

Schuyler Fisk's latest single Life After from Sam & Kate will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022. The film Sam & Kate stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk and can be seen in theaters November 11, 2022. It should also be noted that Fisk's full album We Could Be Alright will be released on November 4, 2022, all available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.

Schuyler Fisk is a songwriter, singer, and actor. Her debut album The Good Stuff debuted on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart. Schuyler has since released a sophomore record Blue Ribbon Winner, a Christmas record Sounds of the Holiday and an LP under her side-project band's moniker, FM RADIO, called Out of the Blue.

Her active grassroots following has garnered her hundreds of thousands of monthly spotify subscribers and over 7 million plays on a single song. She has toured North America, Europe and Japan with artists including Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Rachael Yamagata, Joshua Radin, and The Weepies.

She's been very active in writing and recording for film and tv projects, as her music has been featured on soundtracks such as The Last Kiss, Safe Haven, Dear John, Hart of Dixie, and Ugly Betty. As an actress, Schuyler has appeared in several films and television shows, including The Baby-Sitters Club, Orange County, I'm Reed Fish, Law & Order: SVU, Gus Van Sant's Restless, The Best of Me, and Every Other Holiday.

Sam & Kate is the story of love, age, and facing the past to move forward. Set in a small town in the heart of the country, Dustin Hoffman plays Bill, a larger-than-life father to Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate (Schuyler Fisk).

At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina (Sissy Spacek). The course of tru love never runs smooth, and these four will be forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives. The film will be released on November 11;, 2022 by Vertical Entertainment. Original score composed by The Cure's Roger O'Donnell.