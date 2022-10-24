Schuyler Fisk to Release 'Life After' From SAM & KATE Album
Fisk's full album We Could Be Alright will be released on November 4, 2022.
Schuyler Fisk's latest single Life After from Sam & Kate will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022. The film Sam & Kate stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk and can be seen in theaters November 11, 2022. It should also be noted that Fisk's full album We Could Be Alright will be released on November 4, 2022, all available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.
Schuyler Fisk is a songwriter, singer, and actor. Her debut album The Good Stuff debuted on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart. Schuyler has since released a sophomore record Blue Ribbon Winner, a Christmas record Sounds of the Holiday and an LP under her side-project band's moniker, FM RADIO, called Out of the Blue.
Her active grassroots following has garnered her hundreds of thousands of monthly spotify subscribers and over 7 million plays on a single song. She has toured North America, Europe and Japan with artists including Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Rachael Yamagata, Joshua Radin, and The Weepies.
She's been very active in writing and recording for film and tv projects, as her music has been featured on soundtracks such as The Last Kiss, Safe Haven, Dear John, Hart of Dixie, and Ugly Betty. As an actress, Schuyler has appeared in several films and television shows, including The Baby-Sitters Club, Orange County, I'm Reed Fish, Law & Order: SVU, Gus Van Sant's Restless, The Best of Me, and Every Other Holiday.
Sam & Kate is the story of love, age, and facing the past to move forward. Set in a small town in the heart of the country, Dustin Hoffman plays Bill, a larger-than-life father to Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate (Schuyler Fisk).
At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina (Sissy Spacek). The course of tru love never runs smooth, and these four will be forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives. The film will be released on November 11;, 2022 by Vertical Entertainment. Original score composed by The Cure's Roger O'Donnell.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
From “House of Dragons” to “Stranger Things” and “The Kardashians” to “The Bachelorette,” or from “The Bear” to “Real Housewives” and Nancy Sinatra to Freddie Mercury and more, the show is a nonstop, laugh-ridden hour with tricks and treats along the way. Plus, actor and funny man Kal Penn will join Kelly and Ryan live on the show.
Mother Mother Release Live EP During Sold-Out Tour
October 24, 2022
Alt-rock Canadian stars Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European summer tour in support of Imagine Dragons where they played to one million people, with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela; a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Sees Biggest HBO Finale Audience Since Series Finale Of GAME OF THRONES
October 24, 2022
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON concluded its first season with 9.3 million viewers Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, despite heavy hitting competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros.
Taylor Swift to Release CINDERELLA-Inspired 'Bejeweled' Music Video Tonight
October 24, 2022
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Swift also premiered the 'Anti-Hero' music video on Friday. Swift shared a first look at her costume for the upcoming Cinderella-inspired music video. Check out the first look photo from the upcoming music video now!
George Birge Set to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November
October 24, 2022
“Mind On You,” from George’s self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn’t even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was originally on hold by Jason Aldean but he decided to release it himself.