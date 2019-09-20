Saweetie Spices Up 'My Type' with Latin Remix

Saweetie Continues to spice things up with the new "My Type" Latin Remix Feat. Becky G & Melii.

Stay tuned for Saweetie's debut album, coming soon!

PERFORMANCE DATES:

9/28: Oakland, CA - Rolling Loud Bay Area

10/13: Queens, NY - Rolling Loud NYC

10/18: Phoenix, AZ - Press Room

10/19: Las Vegas, NV - Daylight Beach Club

10/24: Miami Beach, FL - RapCaviar Live

10/26: Newark, NJ - Power 105.1 Powerhouse

Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire and endless charisma, Saweetie-born Diamonté Harper-can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch this year."Drawing on a passion for poetry and numerous years of rapping in the car, she turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit "ICY GRL" earning RIAA platinum certification. What's more, 2019 saw the release of Saweetie's ICY EP, spawning viral sensation "My Type," which earned an RIAA gold certification and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As a businesswoman, she launched her sold-out ICY jewelry line and partnered with PrettyLittleThing for a 50-piece capsule collection and Cheetos for the Haus of Flaming Haute Fashion showcase at this year's New York Fashion Week. Meanwhile, everyone from David Guetta to Dua Lipa to Wiz Khalifa to G-Eazy has enlisted her for guest spots. As a fashionista, One Model Management (New York)/Lipps Agency (Los Angeles) signed her for modeling, and she graced the cover of Wonderland in addition to appearing in C.R. Fashion Book, Notion and VFiles. Managed by Max Gousse (Artistry Worldwide) and represented by CAA, she's set to perform a string of shows this fall and readies her full-length debut for release soon.





