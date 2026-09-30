Sarah Smith Shares New Single POINT OF NO RETURN

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New York-based pop artist Sarah Smith has shared her new single, 'Point of No Return.' The dark electro-pop track pairs pulsing production with emotionally charged songwriting that explores desire, anxiety, and self-sabotage.

At the center of 'Point of No Return' is a damsel-in-distress performance built around the contradiction of wanting to be chosen and feel secure, while instinctively resisting both. 'I'm your favorite girl' opens each chorus, while 'what do you want from me?' becomes the song's most persistent refrain. Throughout the track, Smith splits herself into an 'I' and a 'she,' watching herself create the very situation she's trying to escape. In doing so, she becomes both the person in distress and the one holding the weapon.

'It's a song for the anxious-avoidant girlies,' Smith shares. 'I'm drawn to big, nostalgic pop that can make sadness and anxiety feel cinematic and beautiful. I grew up on the Tumblr and recession-pop eras, and I love that melodramatic world-building, where escapism and anxiety can coexist.'

Smith worked with producer Carlos Ruiz to translate that restlessness into the track's production. Once they had a solid demo, her twin brother and co-writer Jason Smith came in to refine the lyrics and push the melodies into even more catchier territory.

'Point of No Return' is Smith's second single, following her 2025 debut 'No Hard Feelings.' While still early in her music career, Smith's relationship with performance began long before she started writing her own songs. She began dancing at the age of four and went on to perform professionally for projects with the Brooklyn Nets and Nickelodeon.

After college, she began writing original music, eventually connecting with producer Carlos Ruiz, whose encouragement gave her the confidence to experiment and develop her own voice.

Influenced by the maximalist pop of CHVRCHES, Robyn, Marina & The Diamonds and Kylie Minogue, as well as '80s new wave and the Tumblr-era pop she grew up on, Smith makes dark, emotionally restless pop that feels big and immediate while exploring the deeper corners of her inner world. Her songs examine the messier experiences of getting older, self-sabotage, intimacy, wanting to be seen, and the ways we perform ourselves for others, exploring the tension between what we feel and what we choose to reveal.

'Point of No Return' is available on all streaming platforms via this link.

Photo Credit: Zohar Zeev



Photo Credit: Zohar Zeev

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 17 Hrs 08 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me