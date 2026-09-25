OSTON Releases Debut Album ISN'T THAT SWEET? With New Music Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

OSTON, the LA-based singer/songwriter, has released her debut album Isn't That Sweet? To celebrate the release, she has shared the video for focus track 'Sorta, kinda.' The video was directed by OSTON and Penny Kapa (who also shot and edited) with lighting by Sloan Scroggin.

On her debut album Isn't That Sweet?, OSTON's own voice surfaces front and center, in all its complex intricacy and imperfection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEOID

Maddie Zahm will feature OSTON as an opener on her tour this fall, with her run of dates kicking off in November in Denver and including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more.

OSTON spent her childhood writing songs and taking classical voice lessons, and the backbone of her musical education came from household names like Adele and Julia Michaels. Through working at a recording studio in Chicago in college, she was soon cowriting with other artists like UPSAHL (Arista Records) and Bülow (Republic Records), as well as branching out into the K-pop music scene, penning VIVIZ's chart topping 'MANIAC' as well as songs for NMIXX, ITZY, JISOO and more.

It's a record that almost wasn't made: OSTON's experience with early collaborators were those 'who said I didn't know who I was and thought they could find it for me.' Moving to Los Angeles (where she is currently based) in 2019, she was living on a blow up mattress on the living room floor of an apartment with someone she thought she trusted in the music industry, only to have that unhealthy relationship unravel. Ironically, that toxic environment led to the success of early self-released singles 'Lie About You' and 'Burton St.,' both songs about non-romantic entanglement that explore the darkness of codependency.

Ultimately, having the courage to walk away (and finally discover herself) has sparked some of the most promising music of her career to date. Isn't That Sweet? is the improbably full whole OSTON has been searching for all along, the product of resilience and the recognition that the life you've written for yourself can contain multitudes. In the end, it's just the beginning.

Upcoming Tour Dates

11.12.26 - Meow Wolf Denver - Denver, CO *

11.14.26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT *

11.15.26 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID *

11.17.26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA *

11.18.26 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR *

11.20.26 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA *

11.21.26 - Pacific Electric - Los Angeles, CA *

* w/ Maddie Zahm

1. I'm so happy I can't stop crying

2. Couldn't it be me?

3. True-ish

4. Young & on drugs

5. I want it, I want it

6. White knuckling

7. Sorta, kinda

8. I think the drugs are working now

9. Placebo effect

10. Pancakes

11. Unstuck

12. I used to like that girl

13. No me without you

Photo Credit: Kate Liddy | download high-res



Photo Credit: Kate Liddy | download high-res

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 24 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me