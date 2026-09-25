OSTON Releases Debut Album ISN'T THAT SWEET? With New Music Video
The singer-songwriter will tour as opener for Maddie Zahm across multiple cities.
OSTON, the LA-based singer/songwriter, has released her debut album Isn't That Sweet? To celebrate the release, she has shared the video for focus track 'Sorta, kinda.' The video was directed by OSTON and Penny Kapa (who also shot and edited) with lighting by Sloan Scroggin.
On her debut album Isn't That Sweet?, OSTON's own voice surfaces front and center, in all its complex intricacy and imperfection.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEOID
Maddie Zahm will feature OSTON as an opener on her tour this fall, with her run of dates kicking off in November in Denver and including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more.
OSTON spent her childhood writing songs and taking classical voice lessons, and the backbone of her musical education came from household names like Adele and Julia Michaels. Through working at a recording studio in Chicago in college, she was soon cowriting with other artists like UPSAHL (Arista Records) and Bülow (Republic Records), as well as branching out into the K-pop music scene, penning VIVIZ's chart topping 'MANIAC' as well as songs for NMIXX, ITZY, JISOO and more.
It's a record that almost wasn't made: OSTON's experience with early collaborators were those 'who said I didn't know who I was and thought they could find it for me.' Moving to Los Angeles (where she is currently based) in 2019, she was living on a blow up mattress on the living room floor of an apartment with someone she thought she trusted in the music industry, only to have that unhealthy relationship unravel. Ironically, that toxic environment led to the success of early self-released singles 'Lie About You' and 'Burton St.,' both songs about non-romantic entanglement that explore the darkness of codependency.
Ultimately, having the courage to walk away (and finally discover herself) has sparked some of the most promising music of her career to date. Isn't That Sweet? is the improbably full whole OSTON has been searching for all along, the product of resilience and the recognition that the life you've written for yourself can contain multitudes. In the end, it's just the beginning.
Upcoming Tour Dates
11.12.26 - Meow Wolf Denver - Denver, CO *
11.14.26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT *
11.15.26 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID *
11.17.26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA *
11.18.26 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR *
11.20.26 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA *
11.21.26 - Pacific Electric - Los Angeles, CA *
* w/ Maddie Zahm
Isn't That Sweet? Tracklisting
1. I'm so happy I can't stop crying
2. Couldn't it be me?
3. True-ish
4. Young & on drugs
5. I want it, I want it
6. White knuckling
7. Sorta, kinda
8. I think the drugs are working now
9. Placebo effect
10. Pancakes
11. Unstuck
12. I used to like that girl
13. No me without you
Photo Credit: Kate Liddy | download high-res
Photo Credit: Kate Liddy | download high-res
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...