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OSTON Releases New Single, Announces Debut Album ISN'T THAT SWEET

The singer describes the new track as an unfiltered look at her path to self-acceptance.

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OSTON Releases New Single, Announces Debut Album ISN'T THAT SWEET

OSTON has released her new single I Think The Drugs Are Working Now, arriving days after she announced her debut album, Isn't That Sweet. A lyric video for the track is available alongside the song's release.

Isn't That Sweet is out 9/25.

OSTON described I Think The Drugs Are Working Now as an unfiltered look at the long road to self-acceptance, detailing the wreckage of past relationships and the effects of codependency on her sense of self-worth. Stereogum characterized the song as an agile synth-powered pop track existing at the midpoint between CHVRCHES and Kacey Musgraves.

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