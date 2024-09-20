Sarah Jarosz Shares New Single; Releases 'Polaroid Lovers' Deluxe Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY-winning musician Sarah Jarosz has released the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed recent album Polaroid Lovers. Polaroid Lovers (Deluxe Edition) is available on all streaming platforms and includes two previous unreleased singles including “Wildflowers In The Sky,” and the never before heard song, “Just Like Paradise.” This week Jarosz also performed her single “Jealous Moon” at the annual Americana Awards show, where the track was nominated for “Song of the Year.”

Sarah Jarosz on “Just Like Paradise”: I wrote “Just Like Paradise” with Daniel Tashian in the same few days as Columbus & 89th and Days Can Turn Around. We were overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and taking in the cool ocean breeze. The way the sunlight was sparkling on the water led us to imagine a place where you never have to be cold or worried or lonesome and you can let go of all your darkness and fears.

On Polaroid Lovers, the highly decorated Jarosz finds herself at the apex of change, as she left her adopted home of NYC and returned to the South. The geographic shake-up of leaving her long-time home led to a sonic shake-up as well for Polaroid Lovers. For the first time in her career she opened herself up to collaborators, leading to writing sessions with Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and Natalie Hemby. The results are a more electric and urgent sound that never sacrifices Jarosz's gorgeous and unparalleled voice.

For a taste of what to expect live from Sarah Jarosz and her band, watch their performance on CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions, HERE.

Tour Dates

October 12 - Wimberley, TX - Wimberley VFW Arena

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

