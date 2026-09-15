San Gabriel to Release ADULT ONSET GOTH EP on Share It Music

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San Gabriel, the Austin-based synth pop project led by James Bookert, will release its new EP Adult Onset Goth on September 18 on Seattle-based nonprofit label Share It Music. San Gabriel has also shared the EP's latest single 'All My Time,' along with an accompanying music video.

On the song, the band's James Bookert says: 'I wrote this song about the curiosity within a relationship growing. It's looking at relationship from 30,000 feet above, remembering pivotal, seemingly ordinary moments that later define a relationship. 'All My Time' is a reflection on growth and letting go.'

In support of Share It Music's mission, a portion of proceeds from the EP will be donated to San Gabriel's chosen charity, HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a nonprofit providing access to affordable healthcare for Austin's working musicians. More information is available at myhaam.org.

James Bookert created San Gabriel as a side-project while working in an Austin, Texas liquor store. What started between tours playing banjo with his former band Whiskey Shivers quickly grew into an acclaimed synth pop-project.

Catching the attention of Share It Music and Sub Pop Publishing in the past year, San Gabriel has had music featured in Love Island USA and Wayfinders, and toured the US as San Gabriel and also as a member of Goth Babe's live band.

Adult Onset Goth is the follow up EP to San Gabriel's debut album Nights and Weekends and features Bookert's signature dreamy synths, washy guitars and hooky melodies. San Gabriel skillfully tows the line between 80s nostalgia and modern indie-pop creating songs that feel equal parts classic and fresh.

Tracklist

1. All My Time

2. MAGIC

3. Paradise

4. f the Money

5. Now That It's Over

Photo Credit: Kassy Balli



Photo Credit: Kassy Balli

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