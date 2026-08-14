San Gabriel to Release New Single PARADISE Ahead of Adult Onset Goth EP

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SAN GABRIEL, the Austin-based synth pop project led by James Bookert, has released PARADISE, the lead single from the forthcoming EP ADULT ONSET GOTH, set for release on Share It Music. The track addresses themes of avoidance, emotional stagnation and the tension between moving forward and remaining in familiar but unhealthy situations.

On the song, the band's James Bookert says:

'This song is about avoiding the complicated feelings that come with growing up. It's about avoiding moving on. It's about avoidance and the fear of growth. It's about feeling stuck in life, admiring the past through a not so healthy lense, and not knowing if to move forward into an open uncertainty, or stay rooted in a place/relationship that isn't healthy.'

Catching the attention of Share It Music and Sub Pop Publishing in the past year, San Gabriel has had music featured in Love Island USA and Wayfinders, and toured the US as San Gabriel and also as a member of Goth Babe's live band.

ADULT ONSET GOTH features Bookert's signature dreamy synths, washy guitars and hooky melodies. San Gabriel skillfully tows the line between 80s nostalgia and modern indie-pop creating songs that feel equal parts classic and fresh.

Tracklist

1. All My Time

2. MAGIC

3. Paradise

4. f the Money

5. Now That It's Over

A portion of proceeds from ADULT ONSET GOTH will benefit HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a nonprofit that provides affordable healthcare access to working musicians in Austin. Bookert originally launched SAN GABRIEL as a side project while working at an Austin liquor store, having previously played banjo in Whiskey Shivers, and has since toured as SAN GABRIEL and as a member of Goth Babe's live band. ADULT ONSET GOTH follows the project's debut album, NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS.

Photo Credit: Kassy Balli



Photo Credit: Kassy Balli

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