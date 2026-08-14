San Gabriel to Release ADULT ONSET GOTH EP on Share It Music

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San Gabriel is set to release a new EP titled ADULT ONSET GOTH on Share It Music, the Seattle-based nonprofit label, with the project preceded by the single 'Paradise,' now available on streaming platforms. The track, according to San Gabriel's James Bookert, examines themes of avoidance and the fear of growth, exploring the tension between moving forward and remaining rooted in unhealthy but familiar patterns.

On the song, the band's James Bookert says:

'This song is about avoiding the complicated feelings that come with growing up. It's about avoiding moving on. It's about avoidance and the fear of growth. It's about feeling stuck in life, admiring the past through a not so healthy lense, and not knowing if to move forward into an open uncertainty, or stay rooted in a place/relationship that isn't healthy.'

In support of Share It Music's mission, a portion of proceeds from the album will be donated to San Gabriel's chosen charity, HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a nonprofit providing access to affordable healthcare for Austin's working musicians.

For more information visit: https://www.myhaam.org

James Bookert created San Gabriel as a side-project while working in an Austin, Texas liquor store. What started between tours playing banjo with his former band Whiskey Shivers quickly grew into an acclaimed synth pop-project.

Catching the attention of Share It Music and Sub Pop Publishing in the past year, San Gabriel has had music featured in Love Island USA and Wayfinders, and toured the US as San Gabriel and also as a member of Goth Babe's live band.

ADULT ONSET GOTH is the follow up EP to San Gabriel's debut album NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS and features Bookert's signature dreamy synths, washy guitars and hooky melodies. San Gabriel skillfully tows the line between 80s nostalgia and modern indie-pop creating songs that feel equal parts classic and fresh.

Tracklist

1. All My Time

2. MAGIC

3. Paradise

4. f the Money

5. Now That It's Over

A portion of proceeds from ADULT ONSET GOTH will benefit HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a nonprofit that provides affordable healthcare access to working musicians in Austin. The EP follows San Gabriel's debut album NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS and continues the project's blend of dreamy synths, washy guitars and hooky melodies. Bookert began San Gabriel as a side project while working at a liquor store in Austin, Texas, after previously playing banjo in the band WHISKEY SHIVERS.

Photo Credit: Kassy Balli



Photo Credit: Kassy Balli

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