Sammy Virji Drops New Single 'I Guess We’re Not The Same'

After Sammy Virji’s landmark 2024, which included a sold-out North America and UK headline tour, NYC K-Bridge DJ set, his Boiler Room debut, and more, the “global garage phenomenon” returns with his new surefire hit, “I Guess We’re Not The Same,” out now.

The follow-up to 2024’s hit “Damager,” “I Guess We’re Not The Same” opens with a soft, delicate vocal refrain and a lush, catchy melody. True to Virji’s signature style, this drops into a skippy garage drum groove, underpinned by a rumbling, spine-tingling bassline that hits you right in the core. In December, Four Tet gave the track a spin on New York’s much-loved The Lot Radio. (listen/watch at 1hr 23m).

The release of “I Guess We’re Not The Same” will closely follow Virji’s two sold-out landmark shows at the O2 Academy Brixton on Friday January, 31st and Saturday, February 1st. Additionally, Sammy has announced part one of his upcoming North America tour run – see NA routing below and find additional details here.

2024 was a pivotal year for Sammy. He played to his largest crowd yet—55,000 fans—at Chase & Status' Milton Keynes Bowl takeover (clip HERE), toured North America and the UK with his Isn’t It Tour and attracted huge crowds at major UK dance festivals including Parklife, Boomtown and Glastonbury, where he went B2B with DJ EZ, Todd Edwards, Joy (Anonymous) and Hamdi respectively. Across the pond, he notably joined Ben UFO, Chloé Robinson, and Four Tet under New York’s K-Bridge at the Four Tet & Friends event and made his Boiler Room debut in Denver alongside magnetic names Nikki Nair, Ahadadream, Hudson Mohawke and Doctor Jeep. In October, he teamed up with fellow UKG heavyweight Interplanetary Criminal for the rave anthem, “Damager,” a collaboration that’s been inflicting major damage at raves and festivals globally. Sammy even found himself being the center of discussion on ITV’s hit show, ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.’

Sammy Virji is driving the evolution of UKG, as the genre takes the world by storm—again. The London producer/DJ, nominated for Best Producer at DJ Mag’s Best Of British Awards in 2023, is an in-demand dance music maker, whether that’s for his brighter garage cuts like “Find My Way Home,” screw-face belters like “Shella Verse” featuring Grammy-nominated Flowdan, or synth-heavy bass house singles like “Summertime Blues” with Chris Lake and Nathan Nicholson. His catchy 2023 single “If U Need It” was arguably his biggest hit yet, now cruising towards 50M streams, having reached #85 on the UK Singles Chart.

Sammy Virji – Upcoming North America Tour Dates

April 3, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

April 4, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

April 5, 2025 – Vail, CO – APRÈS AT THE AMP

April 13, 2025 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 18, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Fontainebleau

April 20, 2025 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

May 16, 2025 – Dallas, TX – SILO

May 17, 2025 – Orlando, FL – Elixir

May 23-25, 2025 – Bakersfield, CA – Lightning in a Bottle Festival

May 25, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Movement Music Festival

June 12, 2025 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

Photo Credit: Harry McCulloch

