Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Announce New Album 'The Reckless One'

Due November 20 via Gypsy Soul Records, pre-save here.

Juno nominated Samanta Martin & Delta Sugar announce their upcoming album, The Reckless One due November 20 via Gypsy Soul Records, pre-save here.



The band shares the performance video to their latest song, "Don't Have To Be" - watch below The album will also be available to pre-order on October 9 with an instant download of the song.



In discussing the song, Samantha Martin shares, "'Don't Have to Be' is about confrontations, and how empathy and the willingness of both parties to see the other person's perspective can go a long way in creating common ground and understanding."



The 12-track album features gospel infused soul ballads such as "I've Got a Feeling" and "Better to Have Never" with elements of funk on "Love is All Around" and the stomping dance number in "Don't Have To Be." The iconic wall of sound production technique, creates a masterful blend of pop and rock in "Sacrifice" while "All That I Am" emotes early 70's nostalgia. Meanwhile, Bob Dylan's "Meet Me in the Morning" cover song combines the sensibility of the Meters and the hurricane force of Howlin' Wolf and Tina Turner at their rawest.



Samantha continues, "after a series of intense tours and big changes in my personal life that left me feeling ungrounded and emotionally raw, I felt intense pressure to write and record another record before we lost the momentum. Those feelings were channelled into my writing, and it is a deeply vulnerable collection of songs for me. When it came time to get back in the studio to record the songs, I really let go of the process and put all my trust in the producers, and the band to help me realize the vision. I felt... reckless."



Produced by Darcy Yates and Renan Yildizdogan, The Reckless One is demonstrably set to a panoply of intoxicating, ear worm melodies, tend to focus on the vicissitudes of love: desire, disappointment and, when everything works out, emotional and sexual satisfaction. The album pulls inspiration from Mavis Staples, Sharon Jones and Otis Redding to Booker T. and the MG's and the Memphis Horns.

Watch the video for "Don't Have To Be" here:

Photo Credit: Tafari Anthony

View More Music Stories Related Articles