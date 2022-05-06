SYML Shares New Single 'You and I' Featuring Charlotte Lawrence

Today, SYML shares his latest single, "You And I," which features singer Charlotte Lawrence (Atlantic Records).

When asked about the track, he explained, "I wanted to write a love song that was classically simple and didn't overthink itself. There's nothing wrong with being a wreck of a human, and there's something beautiful about being loved for the wreck you are."

The Seattle-based singer, songwriter, and producer is currently on tour supporting his recently released live album, Sacred Spaces. A complete list of dates is below.

Last month, SYML made his U.S. late-night debut performing, "Where's My Love," on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The song appeared on SYML's debut album, released in 2019, and is certified platinum around the world including in the United States, Canada (2X), Australia, The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Spain.

SYML is the project of Brian Fennell, a self-taught producer, programmer, engineer, guitarist, percussionist, and classically trained pianist with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. Since releasing his self-titled debut album, Fennell has risen to prominence with an acclaimed body of work celebrated for its honest songwriting, exploring themes of longing and loss, connecting with people around the world, resulting in over 1 billion streams. SYML spent the last six months in the studio, working on his second album. In February, he released the song "Sweet Home."

SYML TOUR DATES​

Fri. May 6, 2022 • Amsterdam, NL • Het Zonnehuis - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 8, 2022 • Zürich, CH • Plaza

Mon. May 9, 2022 • Pairs, FR • Cafe de la Danse - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10, 2022 • Brussels, BE • Les Nuits Botanique

Wed. May 11, 2022 • Berlin, DE • Passionskirche - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 13, 2022 • Toronto, CA • Church of the Holy Trinity - SOLD OUT

Sat. May 14, 2022 • Kingston, CA • The Spire

Sun, May 15 , 2022 • Montreal, CA • Théâtre Corona

Tue, May 17 , 2022 • Boston, MA • First Church Cambridge

Wed. May 18, 2022 • Brooklyn, NY • First Unitarian Church

Fri. May 20, 2022 • Everett, WA • Fisherman's Village Music Festival