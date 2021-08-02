SOUNDR Releases New Pop Single 'Mania'

Salt Lake City based artist SOUNDR, shares her truth and creates an outlet for the misunderstood with her newest single "MANIA." The haunting emo-pop track cascades with guitar swells that erupt into a heavy hitting chorus juxtaposing between soft and hard melodies. The feel of the track parallels the message exploring the duality of mental health.

SOUNDR has been making a name for herself since 2017, becoming a feature artist for the world's biggest electronic producers and amassing millions of streams. As a feature artist SOUNDR was just scratching the surface on her story.

Now, becoming a solo artist, SOUNDR returns to her roots of emo and alternative sounds that inspired her to write music in the first place. The new project and sound was created to fully express herself and be open about struggles with mental health After the release of her single, "Control" her latest single is the next example of self-expression.

Using her quick-witted lyrics and an understanding of alternative elements that spans decades, SOUNDR explores mental illness and how others perceive her in a breathtaking tour de force. "MANIA," defines itself as a candid track on mental health acceptance that balances tranquility and rage in ways unheard before.

"MANIA" tells the story of someone hiding parts of who they are to ensure that they are liked. SOUNDR's vulnerability on the powerful track is evident through her brutally honest lyrics, raw and emotional vocals, and the distorted guitar melody that plays throughout the track.

When discussing the takeaway from "MANIA", SOUNDR explains, "When you've been through a lot, or struggle with mental health it's so easy to feel like a burden or like someone can't handle knowing every side of you, so you only show the good. But it's exhausting. And it doesn't have to be that way. Everything you think and feel is valid. Your experiences, your emotions and thoughts, all of that makes your human experience unique to you, and that is so beautiful."

Like "MANIA," SOUNDR's music is designed to capture the human experience in all of its form. Painting a full picture of who she is, SOUNDR uses "MANIA"'s haunting production that blends excitement and builds into an explosive chorus. With only two singles in, SOUNDR has just begun her musical journey of self-expression. "MANIA" exemplifies this and is a clear indication that she's just getting started.

