Video: SORAYA Releases 'the Story Of The Phoenix' Charity Single Featuring The Galilee Quartet

Rising artist SORAYA releases her powerful new single, 'the story of the phoenix', is a poignant charity ballad that blends orchestral, pop, and classical elements that aims to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people. Known for her evocative and emotional music, SORAYA delves deep into themes of grief, loss, and resilience with her latest track, which features the acclaimed Palestinian Galilee Quartet. This collaboration brings together a raw expression of personal and political sorrow, set against the backdrop of sweeping cinematic soundscapes.

Written in June 2023, 'the story of the phoenix' emerged from a period of deep reflection for SORAYA. Grieving her father's death in Iran and navigating the aftermath of a breakup, she sat at a piano in a quiet house in the hills and composed the song in one cathartic sitting. The chorus lyrics are drawn from a poem she wrote in 2018 during the Great March of Return, infusing the music with a thread to Palestine-a connection further cemented by the involvement of The Galilee Quartet.

The Galilee Quartet-comprised of four Palestinian siblings, Mostafa, Ghandi, Omar, and Tibah Saad-brings a unique blend of Western classical and Arabic traditional music to the track. Their story is one of resilience, with Omar famously imprisoned for his conscientious objection to serving in the Israeli army. The quartet, now based in Paris, has captivated audiences across the Middle East and Europe with their hauntingly beautiful performances.

'the story of the phoenix' is both deeply personal and universally resonant, using the mythological archetype of the phoenix to symbolize rebirth from the ashes-a metaphor for personal healing and the ongoing struggle for freedom in Palestine. The song builds gradually, starting as a raw piano ballad before incorporating a military snare drum in the final third, subtly introducing the theme of war and loss. With its lush instrumentation, including piano, strings, and percussion, the track invokes an emotive soundscape that contrasts sorrow with a sense of hope for the feature, offering listeners a reflective and immersive experience.

As SORAYA explains, "The Phoenix as a symbol befits the Palestinian cause so aptly. Even as Gaza burns - and has burned so many times - the Palestinian spirit endures. With each assault against its existence, new life emerges with remembrance as if the wind itself carries the name 'Palestine'. By the time I had the honor to meet the Galilee Quartet a few months later, Gaza was aflame too. The ongoing genocide in Palestine has emerged as one of the worst humanitarian crises of this century. I do believe Palestine will rise from the ashes - but until then, we must all do what we can to raise awareness and keep the word 'Palestine' on our lips. The Galilee Quartet are incredibly talented musicians who breathed life into the song. We hope to raise as much from this release as possible and will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the song to Medical Aid for Palestinians."

Born in Dubai and shaped by her Iranian and New Zealand heritage, SORAYA has drawn on a wide array of influences throughout her musical journey. Her music reflects her diverse background and the eclectic sounds she grew up with. With a degree in Anthropology and Middle Eastern Studies from Columbia University, SORAYA has long been involved in social causes, particularly those tied to refugee rights and Palestinian liberation, which continue to influence her artistry.

The single is dedicated to the Palestinian people, with all associated revenue from its release donated to support humanitarian causes in the region.

