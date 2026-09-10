SHAKIRA & BURNA BOY, BLACK EYED PEAS Hit Billion Views on YouTube

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Shakira and Burna Boy's 2026 World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' has entered YouTube's Billion Views Club just 105 days after its release, making it one of the ten fastest videos to reach the milestone while holding the #1 spot on Global Top Songs. Joining it in the Billion Views Club is The Black Eyed Peas' 2005 classic 'Pump It,' marking the group's fourth video to hit the milestone.

Fans are continuing to honor the life and music of country legend Dolly Parton, driving her catalog across the charts with '9 to 5' leading at #6 on US Top Songs (#94 Global) and Parton rising to #6 on US Top Artists. Seasonal classic 'September' by Earth, Wind & Fire makes its annual return at #67 on US Top Songs, while KATSEYE continues its momentum with five tracks on the US chart, led by 'Hootie Frutti' at #3 US and #5 Global. Additional highlights include strong debuts from Cardi B, Rod Wave, BLACKPINK's JENNIE, KAROL G, and a 4K remaster launch for Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson's 'Say Say Say.'

The following is a breakdown of the key movers and trends for the week ending September 10.

Shakira and Burna Boy's 'Dai Dai' joins the Billion Views Club

Just 105 days after its release, Shakira and Burna Boy's 2026 World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' has officially entered the Billion Views Club. The blockbuster music video is among the ten fastest videos to reach the milestone. 'Dai Dai' additionally spends another week at #1 on Global Top Songs and sits at #2 on US Top Songs.

The Black Eyed Peas' 2005 track 'Pump It' joins the Billion Views Club. The video for the party-ready single — which samples Dick Dale's iconic rendition of 'Misirlou' — is the group's fourth to hit the milestone.

LISA's high-energy 'SaWaDiKa' hits #1

BLACKPINK star LISA makes a grand return with her new single 'SaWaDiKa,' which hit #1 on both US Daily Top Music Videos and Global Daily Top Music Videos on Friday, September 4. The official video for the high-energy rap track has amassed over 145M views since its Thursday release.

Earth, Wind & Fire fans celebrate 'September'

As fall approaches, fans are celebrating the dawning of a new month with Earth, Wind & Fire's 1978 hit 'September.' The track re-entered US Top Songs this week at #67 on the back of 1.1M views in the country in the charting period.

Dolly Parton's catalog surges as fans celebrate her life and music

Country legend Dolly Parton's catalog of hits is experiencing an ongoing charts lift as fans continue to celebrate her life and music after her death. Her hit '9 to 5' leads the way at #6 on US Top Songs and #94 on Global Top Songs, followed by 'Jolene' at #9 on US and #100 on Global. Her Kenny Rogers duet 'Islands in the Stream' claims #21 on US, while her original 'I Will Always Love You' hits #59 on the same chart. Whitney Houston's beloved cover of that track also climbs to #50. Parton also rises to #6 on US Top Artists.

KAROL G's 'BbY WOW' hits top 10

Colombian pop star KAROL G's breakout single from her new album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, 'BbY WOW,' continues its rise this week. The track, which also features Spanish singers Judeline and rusowsky, vaults to #10 on US Top Songs and #17 on Global Top Songs. 'Still,' her Bruno Mars collaboration from the recent album, also enters the US chart at #77, after the release of a new music video.

KATSEYE's Wild EP continues its charts success

KATSEYE's recent EP Wild continues its run this week on both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs. The pop group's energetic 'Hootie Frutti' claims #3 on US and #5 on Global — and a number of other tracks from the group's catalog follow close behind. 'Animal' sits at #5 on US and #7 on Global, while 'PINKY UP' notches the #37 slot on US. An additional pair of songs from their catalog — the all-star collab 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' and 'Debut' — also hit the US chart at #13 and #38, respectively.

Cardi B's 'AH HA' goes Global

After sharing a vibrant Brooklyn-shot video for her recent single 'AH HA,' the track makes its debut at #75 on Global Top Songs. This week, the track also vaults up the US Top Songs chart, claiming #4 on the back of over 9.1M views in the charting period across territories. Additionally, Cardi climbs this week to #42 on US Top Artists.

Rising LA rapper AZ Chike has a hit with Tyler, the Creator collab

AZ Chike, a rising star in the Los Angeles rap scene, gains traction with 'Look Like My Mama,' a collaboration with Tyler, the Creator. The official video — which features the duo in a host of movie-inspired scenes — debuts at #10 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The visual has amassed over 4M views since its release.

Alyssa Grace's folky 'bloodstream' drifts up the charts

Rising singer-songwriter Alyssa Grace's dreamy folk-pop cut 'bloodstream' drifts up the charts again this week. The track floats to #34 on US Top Songs after garnering over 1.6M views in the country in the charting period. The track is also making an impact on Shorts, rising to #21 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Rod Wave's new album Don't Look Down takes over

Rod Wave's seventh studio album Don't Look Down crashes onto US Top Songs this week, claiming seven total spots. 'I Am' leads the way at #49, followed by 'Mainstay' at #70 and 'All I Ever Had' at #74 among many others.

BLACKPINK's JENNIE returns with 'FALLEN ANGEL'

LISA isn't the only BLACKPINK member making a mark on the charts this week — JENNIE also makes her return with 'FALLEN ANGEL,' which debuts at #12 on Global Top Songs and #64 on US Top Songs. Her recent viral remix for Tame Impala's 'Dracula' also claims #32 on US and #42 on Global.

Tom Hardy's rap collab with Method Man and Czarface charts

Actor Tom Hardy released his first full-length rap project under the moniker Frankie Pulitzer a few weeks ago, and fans' curiosity has pushed one of the record's standout tracks onto the charts. 'Mad Technology,' a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man and rap supergroup Czarface, debuts this week at #51 on US Weekly Top Music Videos.

Dolly Babe hits videos chart with new clip for viral hit 'Pink Blush'

Dallas rapper Dolly Babe's club-ready rap track 'Pink Blush' continues to make an impact thanks to a new video that debuts at #48 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The rowdy rap track's dance challenge on shortform helps push it to a new height of #7 on US Top Songs on Shorts. Across uploads, the track garnered over 2.2M views in the US in the charting period.

Ice Spice and Lil Yachty team for colorful 'Out My Face' video

New York rap star Ice Spice links with Lil Yachty on the vibrant new video for 'Out My Face (My Baby)' which launches at #56 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The stylish visual — produced by rap tastemakers Lyrical Lemonade — has already garnered over 3.1M views.

Alex Warren hits the charts with bingo-themed video for 'EMERALD EYES'

Singer-songwriter Alex Warren returns with the light-hearted, bingo-themed video for his dancey single 'EMERALD EYES,' which debuts at #66 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The video for the single from his August album WILDCHILD has generated more than 2M views since its release.

BBE AJ and Boosie Badazz shimmy onto the video chart with 'Got That Feelin'

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper BBE AJ and local legend Boosie Badazz have been dancing their way up the charts over the last few weeks with 'Got That Feelin.' This week, the official video for the track debuts at #72 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. Thanks, in part, to an ongoing dance trend, the track spends another week at #5 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson's 1983 single 'Say Say Say' debuts on US Weekly Top Music Videos (#89) following the release of a new 4K remaster of the original music video. The new version of the classic visual has already garnered over 3.2M views. Five additional videos from the King of Pop — led by 'Beat It' at #18 — also make their mark on the US chart, following the chart success the recent biopic Michael sparked.

Chromance's 'Wrap Me in Plastic' continues its comeback

Masked EDM producer Chromance's 2020 single 'Wrap Me in Plastic' continues its Shorts revival this week, powered in part by a new selfie trend. The electronic track claims #1 on US Top Songs on Shorts and #15 on Global Top Songs on Shorts.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

2. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

3. KATSEYE - Hootie Frutti

4. Cardi B - AH HA

5. KATSEYE - Animal

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. CHROMANCE, Marcus Layton - Wrap Me In Plastic (Marcus Layton Radio Edit)

2. Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

3. pupsies - misery.

4. Avenxir, SUNJI - MONTAGEM GUERREIRO (Slowed)

5. BBE AJ, Boosie Badazz - Got That Feelin

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

20. LISA - SaWaDiKa

25. AZ Chike - Look Like My Mama

49. Rod Wave - I Am

61. Natanael Cano - Mar Azul

64. JENNIE - FALLEN ANGEL

66. Prabha Bangarigalla, Jangi Reddy, Shyam Kasarla - Yeshanagula

68. Rod Wave - Dope Girl

70. Rod Wave - Mainstay

74. Rod Wave - All I Ever Had

77. KAROL G, Bruno Mars - Still

83. Rod Wave - Look At Me Momma

90. Czarface, Frankie Pulitzer, Method Man - Mad Technology

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. Prabha Bangarigalla, Jangi Reddy, Shyam Kasarla - Yeshanagula

3. ARJN, Shreya Ghoshal, FIFTY4, KDS - KALYANI (Remix)

4. HUNTR/X - Golden

5. KATSEYE - Hootie Frutti

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...