Cardi B, KATSEYE, THE NEIGHBOURHOOD Lead YouTube Music Charts

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cardi B returned to the YouTube Music charts this week with her new single AH HA, which debuted at #12 in the US and marked her first solo release of 2026. The track arrived alongside a string of other chart movements, including THE NEIGHBOURHOOD's 2012 single Sweater Weather crossing one billion views on YouTube and KATSEYE holding two songs inside the US Top 5.

Ariana Grande also made her presence felt as 'hate that i made you love me' leaped to #16 in the US (#19 Global), alongside the chart debut of the title track from her long-awaited new album petal (#36 US). Shakira is still continuing to dominate post-World Cup, as her official anthem 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy claims the #1 spot both globally and in the US.

California rock band The Neighbourhood joins the Billion Views Club with the official video for their hit single 'Sweater Weather.' The black-and-white clip for their 2012 single is the group's first video to eclipse the billion-view mark.

Ariana Grande's long-awaited new album petal continues to generate views this week. The record's lead single, 'hate that i made you love me,' makes a leap, claiming #16 on US Top Songs and #19 on Global Top Songs. The title track, meanwhile, debuts at #36 on US and #63 on Global. The official video for 'petal' has now gathered over 20M views since its release.

Global pop group KATSEYE's chart domination continues again this week as they land a pair of songs inside the top 5 of US Top Songs. 'Animal' — co-written by Ed SHeeran — claims #3, while 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE,' their recent team-up with ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM, hits #5. That pair of songs is also making an impact on Global Top Songs, settling at #4 and #7, respectively. KATSEYE also lands two more songs on the US chart, 'PINKY UP' at #30 and 'Debut' at #39. ILLIT, for their part, are also continuing to climb with their recent single 'It's Me,' which rises to #47 on US and #11 on Global.

Pop superproducer benny blanco teams with his wife Selena Gomez as well as California-born pop star Becky G for the sunny new single 'Te Olvido (La La),' which debuts at #18 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The video, which stars the trio alongside actor Danny Trejo, pays tribute to the vibrant street party culture of Los Angeles. It has amassed over 6.6M views since its release.

Since the World Cup kicked off a few months ago, Shakira has been a dominant presence on the charts again. That continues for another week as her official anthem for the 2026 edition of the tournament, 'Dai Dai,' sits at #1 on both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs again. The Colombian superstar's 2010 anthem 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' also maintains its chart presence, claiming #6 on Global and #27 on US. Her hit 'Hips Don't Lie' also continues to make an impact, hitting #62 on US and #31 on Global. Shakira currently sits at #6 on Global Top Artists.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill takes a victory lap with his new single 'Nightmares to Dreams,' which debuts at #36 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. Flipping his iconic track 'Dreams and Nightmares,' the song and video are a reflection on how far he's come. The video also features a notable cameo appearance by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a reunion after the pair advocated together for criminal justice reform in 2023.

Rod Wave returns this week with 'Hustle,' an inspirational new single that debuts at #21 on US Top Songs. The latest single from the Florida-born singer-rapper's new album Don't Look Down arrives alongside a reflective official video that also features a cameo from Shaquille O'Neal.

Singer-songwriter pupsies continues to hold onto the top spot on US Top Songs on Shorts with the introspective pop track 'misery.' The track also claims #4 on Global Top Songs on Shorts, thanks in part to creators using it as a soundtrack for posts reflecting on past relationships. Additionally, the track settles at #9 on US Top Songs and #77 on Global Top Songs.

Alt-rock trio Temper City's single 'Self Aware' continues to make waves, jumping up to #50 on US Top Songs and #48 on Global Top Songs. Across territories, the summery rock hit garnered over 10.4M views in the charting period.

2FithyRicky is an alias of Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes, and this week he makes a mark on US Weekly Top Music Videos with 'GMFU,' which debuts at #19. The bruising and braggadocious single is clearly already making an impact; the video gathered over 1M views in the US alone in the charting period.

The K-pop stars ATEEZ vault up Global Top Songs with their colorful recent single 'BAD.' The track ascends this week to #21 with over 15M views across territories in the charting period. The official video for the song, which stars One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti, has garnered more than 50M views since its release.

Indonesia's Naykilla has a hit on her hands with the technicolor pop song 'MMG (My Mine Gueh),' which climbs to #71 on Global Top Songs. The track is also making a mark on Shorts, claiming #8 on Global Top Songs on Shorts.

Detroit rapper and content creator Tee Grizzley debuts at #51 on US Weekly Top Music Videos this week with 'No Effort 2.' The track is a sequel to his 2017 hit 'No Effort,' and it's already making an impact, generating nearly 1M views on the official video since its release.

Memphis-born rapper Pooh Shiesty took over US Daily Top Music Videos on Friday, August 7, the day of release of his debut solo album All Eyes on Shiest. The rap star landed a total of 14 songs on the chart on Friday, led by 'Reap What You Sow' at #3 and 'Last Man Breathin' at #4.

New Zealand-based rapper Fat Papi is feeling the breeze on 'FREAKED OUT,' which climbs yet again to #2 on US Top Songs on Shorts and #10 on Global Top Songs on Shorts. The unexpected hit was sparked in part by content themed around bob haircuts. The track also claims #63 on US Top Songs and #64 on Global Top Songs.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper BBE AJ has a Shorts hit with the Boosie Badazz-assisted 'Got That Feelin.' The track — which also recently received a From the Block Performance — debuts at #13 on US Top Songs on Shorts, thanks in part to a new dance trend.

Content creator and rapper Plaqueboymax makes his return to the charts this week with the club-ready 'Diva.' The glitzy track and its glittering official video debut at #69 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The video has garnered over 1.3M views since its release last week.

The sensitive, folky duo Banjaare made their mark earlier this year with their runaway hit 'Bairan,' and this week they launch an additional single, 'Barsaat.' Powered in part by its usage in the Indian marketing campaign for the hit Marvel film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the track debuts at #59 on Global Top Songs. 'Bairan' still claims #17 on the same chart.

K-pop act BABYMONSTER return with the trap-inspired new single 'MOON,' which debuts at #34 on Global Top Songs. Since its release, the stylish choreography-heavy official video has amassed over 52M views.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

3. KATSEYE - Animal

4. HUNTR/X - Golden

5. LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE - ICONIC BY MISTAKE

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. pupsies - misery.

2. Fat Papi, prodshushy - FREAKED OUT

3. KITSCHKRIEG - GUT GENUG

4. KATSEYE - Animal

5. WEST STATION - I'm a chud im a chud

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

12. Cardi B - AH HA

21. Rod Wave - Hustle

36. Ariana Grande - petal

55. Meek Mill - Nightmares To Dreams

59. Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, Becky G - Te Olvido (La La)

69. Finesse2tymes - GMFU

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. HUNTR/X - Golden

3. FIFTY4, ARJN, KDS, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

4. KATSEYE - Animal

5. Oliver Tree - Life Goes On

KATSEYE's chart performance comes as the group continues a run of high-profile activity, including a recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. KATSEYE to Make Late-Night Debut on The Tonight Show

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...