KATSEYE, Ariana Grande Rise on YouTube Music Charts as Shakira Reigns
Latto and Doja Cat's Okayyy also gains traction as pupsies tops the Shorts songs chart.
KATSEYE climbed to #2 on both the US and Global YouTube Top Songs charts this week with the acoustic-led single ANIMAL, co-written by Ed SHeeran, according to a YouTube Music charts and trends recap for the week ending August 5. Shakira held #1 on both charts with DAI DAI, her collaboration with Burna Boy, while Ariana Grande's new album PETAL landed 13 entries on the US Daily Top Music Videos chart following its release.
This week's YouTube Music charts are headlined by KATSEYE, who roar back up the charts to claim #2 on both the US and Global Top Songs with their acoustic-led single 'Animal,' co-written by Ed SHeeran. Meanwhile, Shakira continues her reign following the World Cup, holding #1 on both US and Global Top Songs with her and Burna Boy's anthem '
Plus, Ariana Grande makes a massive splash following the release of her new album petal, securing 13 entries on the US Daily Top Music Videos chart led by the
KATSEYE roar back up the charts with Ed SHeeran co-write 'Animal'
Global pop group KATSEYE have been no strangers to the upper reaches of the charts over the last few months, and this week they land at #2 on both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs with 'Animal' – which additionally debuts at #9 on US Top Songs on Shorts. The acoustic-led new single, which Ed SHeeran co-wrote, joins three other songs by the group on the US chart and two on Global.
Latto and Doja Cat's 'Okayyy' generates views
Ariana Grande's new album petal makes a splash on US music video chart
On Friday, Ariana Grande released her long-awaited new album petal. The pop star landed a whopping 13 entries on the US Daily Top Music Videos chart on July 31, the day of its release. The official video for the
Shakira rides post-World Cup wave
The Queen of the World Cup continues her reign for another week. Shakira and Burna Boy's official anthem for the 2026 World Cup,
KATSEYE's chart momentum comes amid a busy stretch for the group, which is also set to make its first late-night television performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. KATSEYE to Make First-Ever Late-Night Performance on Tonight Show