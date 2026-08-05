KATSEYE, Ariana Grande Rise on YouTube Music Charts as Shakira Reigns

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KATSEYE climbed to #2 on both the US and Global YouTube Top Songs charts this week with the acoustic-led single ANIMAL, co-written by Ed SHeeran, according to a YouTube Music charts and trends recap for the week ending August 5. Shakira held #1 on both charts with DAI DAI, her collaboration with Burna Boy, while Ariana Grande's new album PETAL landed 13 entries on the US Daily Top Music Videos chart following its release.

This week's YouTube Music charts are headlined by KATSEYE, who roar back up the charts to claim #2 on both the US and Global Top Songs with their acoustic-led single 'Animal,' co-written by Ed SHeeran. Meanwhile, Shakira continues her reign following the World Cup, holding #1 on both US and Global Top Songs with her and Burna Boy's anthem '

.' Her dominance also reinvigorates catalog classics like '' and her 2010 World Cup anthem ',' a crown jewel of YouTube's Billion Views Club with over 4.6 billion views, which rises to #4 on Global Top Songs.

Plus, Ariana Grande makes a massive splash following the release of her new album petal, securing 13 entries on the US Daily Top Music Videos chart led by the

KATSEYE roar back up the charts with Ed SHeeran co-write 'Animal'

's official video debut at #2. On Shorts, singer-songwriter pupsies holds #1 on US Top Songs on Shorts with ',' while downcast indie pop act s0rrow climbs to #2 with '.'

Global pop group KATSEYE have been no strangers to the upper reaches of the charts over the last few months, and this week they land at #2 on both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs with 'Animal' – which additionally debuts at #9 on US Top Songs on Shorts. The acoustic-led new single, which Ed SHeeran co-wrote, joins three other songs by the group on the US chart and two on Global.

Latto and Doja Cat's 'Okayyy' generates views

Ariana Grande's new album petal makes a splash on US music video chart

their recent collaboration with ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM, claims #4 on US and #6 on Global.also claims #24 on US and #75 on Global. KATSEYE also climb this week to #7 on US Top Artists

On Friday, Ariana Grande released her long-awaited new album petal. The pop star landed a whopping 13 entries on the US Daily Top Music Videos chart on July 31, the day of its release. The official video for the

Shakira rides post-World Cup wave

led the way, debuting at #2 on the chart, followed closely by afor the same song at #22. The official video has garnered over 10M views since its release.

The Queen of the World Cup continues her reign for another week. Shakira and Burna Boy's official anthem for the 2026 World Cup,

claims #1 on both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs yet again. The Colombian superstar's previous World Cup anthem —released for the 2010 edition of the tournament — also continues to generate views, reaching #18 on the US chart and #4 on Global. Her immortal hitalso rises following this year's tournament, hitting #50 on US and #20 on Global. Shakira also claims #4 on Global Top Artists

KATSEYE's chart momentum comes amid a busy stretch for the group, which is also set to make its first late-night television performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. KATSEYE to Make First-Ever Late-Night Performance on Tonight Show

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