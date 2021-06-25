SG Lewis Reveals Remix of 'More Than A Woman'

Already hard at work on the follow up to his critically acclaimed debut album, 'times' (Republic Records) London-based singer, producer and songwriter SG Lewis returns today with his take on the 1977 Bee Gees track, "More Than a Woman."

Speaking about the remix, SG Lewis reveals, "'More Than A Woman' is one of the greatest songs of all time, and to be asked to reimagine it was both a huge honor, and an extremely intimidating task at the same time. I wanted to take the love and euphoria of the original and place it in the context of the dance floor whilst keeping the original very much in tact. Making this edit made me dream of the post pandemic dance floors that are within touching distance now, and I hope that it can soundtrack a few of them as we come together to dance one again."

The Brothers Gibb-better known to the world as the Bee Gees-represent one of the most successful vocal groups in rock and roll history, having sold more than 200 million albums to date. Made up of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice, the iconic trio have written more than 1,000 songs, including twenty #1 hits throughout their storied career. "More Than A Woman" is one of five original Bee Gees songs featured on 1977's 'Saturday Night Fever' soundtrack, which would go on to become one of the best-selling albums in history, winning prestigious awards with its chart-topping singles, helping to define a culture and an era along the way. The original "More Than a Woman" peaked at #5 on the TikTok Viral Sounds Chart earlier this spring and currently has over 363,000+ videos created using the track.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed debut, dance album of the year, 'times' (Republic Records), SG Lewis announced a much needed and highly anticipated select run of North American tour dates, set to take place at the end of this year.

This remix marks the first taste of new music from SG Lewis (real name Sam Lewis) since the release of his debut album, 'times' in February. For the project, SG enlisted a blockbuster collection of guests, continuing a long line of stellar collaborations that have singled him out as one of music's most sought after producers. Joining Robyn and Channel Tres (" Impact ") on times is Lucky Daye, who appears on " Feed the Fire " which Billboard lauded as "effervescent" and a "breezy amalgamation of house and nu-disco," with Entertainment Weekly bluntly labeling it "a disco-tinged banger," and the legendary Nile Rodgers who joins Sam on "One More," touted by The New York Times as "a dance party" with Pitchfork calling Rodgers' guitarwork "kinetic," hailing the tune as "a glistening ode to party flirting and the best track on the album." Watch the Aidan Cullen-directed video for "One More (Feat. Nile Rodgers)" HERE and catch his live performance and interview on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden HERE

On the album, Sam says "times is an ode to the present moment. 2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow, and that the opportunity to dance together may not always be there again. After reading about 70's New York and the birth of Disco, I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings, and to imagine the music that would be playing in those rooms if they were to exist today."

In addition, SG Lewis has announced a four date North American run of live shows this Fall and Winter, commencing in Los Angeles on October 15, continuing to Oakland, California, Chicago, then concluding in Brooklyn, New York on December 3. Tickets are on-sale now. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sglewismusic.com.

Bee Gees - "More Than a Woman" (SG's Paradise Edit) is available everywhere now

'times' is out worldwide. Listen to it HERE

times Tracklist:

1. Time (ft. Rhye)

2. Feed The Fire (ft. Lucky Daye)

3. Back To Earth

4. One More (ft. Nile Rodgers)

5. Heartbreak On The Dancefloor (ft. Frances)

6. Rosner's Interlude

7. Chemicals

8. Impact (ft. Robyn & Channel Tres)

9. All We Have (ft. Lastlings)

10. Fall