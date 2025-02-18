SEVENTEEN’S HOSHI and WOOZI to Drop Their Long Awaited Duo Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-pop icon SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI and WOOZI are set to make their highly anticipated unit debut with a release of their first-ever Single Album BEAM on March 10 at 5 AM ET (6 PM KST).

A striking logo trailer revealing the album title, BEAM, has been unveiled, followed by an intense concept teaser signaling the birth of a formidable unit. Set against a black-and-white palette, the teaser incorporates flickering light and shadow to offer glimpses of the album’s imagery in a mysterious and sensual atmosphere. Near the end, a multitude of papers are shown being printed with uniquely designed logos and the official release date, leaving a vivid impression. Watch the teaser below!

BEAM represents the light emanating from HOSHI and WOOZI, with the duo artistically using ‘light’ as a metaphor to reflect their self-love and originality, shaped by their shared journey from their trainee days to SEVENTEEN’s ascent to global stardom.

The pairing of HOSHI and WOOZI carries a profound significance as SEVENTEEN’s ‘mastermind duo,’ with HOSHI leading the performance unit, and WOOZI serving as the vocal unit’s leader and the band’s main producer. They are coming back together with an official unit debut, 8 years after they showcased their chemistry through “Bring It”, a B-side track on SEVENTEEN’s 2nd Studio Album TEEN, AGE.

Widely recognized with their diverse interplay of units among the 13 members, SEVENTEEN has consistently expanded their musical spectrum. Since their launch in 2018, BSS have released massive hits such as “Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji),” continuing on their eye-catching career with their recent comeback album, TELEPARTY. JEONGHAN and WONWOO also came together as a unit for their 1st Single Album, THIS MAN, last year, recording the highest first-week album sales in the history of K-pop units. Following suit, HOSHI and WOOZI are raising excitement for the unique sound the new unit will add to SEVENTEEN’s ever-evolving discography.

Pre-orders for BEAM begin at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on February 18 (11 AM KST on February 19) with more information available on Weverse.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Since their debut in May 2015, SEVENTEEN’s journey has been a continuous ascent towards solidifying their position as ‘K-pop icon.’ Last year, they placed two albums at No.2 on the Billboard 200, topped the Billboard Artist 100, and earned the title for the best-selling album worldwide (10th Mini Album FML with more than 6.4 million copies sold) by IFPI.

2024 saw the group soar to new heights in global presence, as they made history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Further recognized with prestigious accolades such as ‘Best Group’ at the 2024 MTV VMAs and ‘Top K-pop Touring Artist’ at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN scored their 10th No.1 album on the Billboard World Albums chart with their recent 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS.

